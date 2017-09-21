Collective giving that does 'public good' on the rise in Australia

By on
LITHGOW CHILD
A woman watches her grandson on a swing at a playground at the seaside suburb of Williamstown in Melbourne June 18, 2008. Reuters/Mick Tsikas

A research headed by Creative Partnerships Australia has learned that collective giving groups play an increasingly vital role in philanthropy. It looked into the characteristics and challenges of the collective donations model, where people come together and pool resources to fund projects for various charitable events such as arts and cultural activities.

On behalf of the Prime Minister’s Community Business Partnership, the research was commissioned by the Department of Social Services (DSS). Creative Partnerships Australia performed various researches for a better understanding of collective giving in the country.

The study draws collective giving groups’ experiences and includes perspectives of organisations that host giving groups as well as charities which obtained grants. One of the key findings of the research is that collective giving groups are increasing here and have been gaining popularity in the last six years.

The research also found that collective giving groups share one common goal and that is to do public good and grow philanthropy. Most of these groups are operated by volunteers.

Close to 100 percent of funds raised are being given to their selected charities. Many of its members are in the 41 - 65 years of age range.

Charity organisations that receive donations appreciate the immediacy with which giving groups made funding decisions. There are also other positive spin-offs from engaging with such groups like having access to interested future employees.

Ultimately, the research confirmed much benefit from greater community engagement with collective giving. Giving groups are said to be making powerful philanthropy accessible to everyone.

Creative Partnerships Australia collected information from 17 giving groups as well as host organisations and charities that obtained grants. It is supported by the Australian government.

In other news, the Australian Small Business and Family Enterprise Ombudsman has written to Amazon in order to ensure the company complies with the contract terms legislation. Ombudsman Kate Carnell believes that the arrival of Amazon Marketplace here is an opportunity for several small businesses to compete online and extend their reach.

“Some businesses are concerned about the threat of competition while others are excited to embrace the opportunity that Amazon offers,” Carnell said. She added she is interested to see how Aussie small businesses can accelerate sales and expand their customer base though the Amazon platform. Analysis of the Amazon Marketplace contract terms in the US, Carnell said, suggested they would have to be changed in Australia to meet the terms of federal legislation.

Related
Join the Discussion
Regulator to examine NSW generators to ensure they operate by the rules
Australian agriculture becomes largest contributor to national GDP growth in 2016-17
Childers and Gin Gin to have better access to Centrelink, Medicare services
Turnbull gov't backs consumers with increased penalties for businesses that breach law
Same-sex marriage could add over $650M to the Australian economy annually: analysis
Same-sex marriage could add over $650M to the Australian economy annually: analysis
Employers suspected of exploiting foreign workers targeted in Western Australia
Employers suspected of exploiting foreign workers targeted in Western Australia
More Business
Conservative US Senator Ted Cruz ‘likes’ porn video on Twitter
Miss America 2017: Miss Texas Margana Wood slams Trump’s Charlottesville response
Pope Francis responds to Trump administration’s decision to end DACA
These states consider legal action to challenge DACA repeal
Sydney car crash: 'Lovely and bubbly' female model identified as third victim
Sydney car crash: 'Lovely and bubbly' female model identified as third victim
Entire Iraqi-American family arrested after father tried to deposit check in bank
Entire Iraqi-American family arrested after father tried to deposit check in bank
More News
F1 Singapore Grand Prix: Daniel Ricciardo tops Practice 1
Lakers president Magic Johnson turned down job offers from Knicks, Warriors
Russell Westbrook inks richest shoe deal in Jordan brand history
Valtteri Bottas signs contract extension with Mercedes F1
Sebastian Vettel fears Max Verstappen, according to F1 foes
Sebastian Vettel fears Max Verstappen, according to F1 foes
Andrew Bogut, Lakers agree to one-year contract
Andrew Bogut, Lakers agree to one-year contract
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
Medieval history experts confirm women power in ‘Vikings’
‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’: World premiere on Dec. 8
‘Outlander’ season 3: Challenges in episode 2
‘Poldark’ season 4: Two unlikely characters meet
Five fast facts about the new 'Tomb Raider' trailer starring Alicia Vikander
'Tomb Raider' reboot's official trailer released: Five facts you must know
‘South Park’ season 21 episode 2 live stream: 'Put It Down'
‘South Park’ season 21 episode 2 live stream: 'Put It Down'
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car