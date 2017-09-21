Collective giving that does 'public good' on the rise in Australia

A woman watches her grandson on a swing at a playground at the seaside suburb of Williamstown in Melbourne June 18, 2008.

A woman watches her grandson on a swing at a playground at the seaside suburb of Williamstown in Melbourne June 18, 2008. Reuters/Mick Tsikas

A research headed by Creative Partnerships Australia has learned that collective giving groups play an increasingly vital role in philanthropy. It looked into the characteristics and challenges of the collective donations model, where people come together and pool resources to fund projects for various charitable events such as arts and cultural activities.

On behalf of the Prime Minister’s Community Business Partnership, the research was commissioned by the Department of Social Services (DSS). Creative Partnerships Australia performed various researches for a better understanding of collective giving in the country.

The study draws collective giving groups’ experiences and includes perspectives of organisations that host giving groups as well as charities which obtained grants. One of the key findings of the research is that collective giving groups are increasing here and have been gaining popularity in the last six years.

The research also found that collective giving groups share one common goal and that is to do public good and grow philanthropy. Most of these groups are operated by volunteers.

Close to 100 percent of funds raised are being given to their selected charities. Many of its members are in the 41 - 65 years of age range.

Charity organisations that receive donations appreciate the immediacy with which giving groups made funding decisions. There are also other positive spin-offs from engaging with such groups like having access to interested future employees.

Ultimately, the research confirmed much benefit from greater community engagement with collective giving. Giving groups are said to be making powerful philanthropy accessible to everyone.

Creative Partnerships Australia collected information from 17 giving groups as well as host organisations and charities that obtained grants. It is supported by the Australian government.

In other news, the Australian Small Business and Family Enterprise Ombudsman has written to Amazon in order to ensure the company complies with the contract terms legislation. Ombudsman Kate Carnell believes that the arrival of Amazon Marketplace here is an opportunity for several small businesses to compete online and extend their reach.

“Some businesses are concerned about the threat of competition while others are excited to embrace the opportunity that Amazon offers,” Carnell said. She added she is interested to see how Aussie small businesses can accelerate sales and expand their customer base though the Amazon platform. Analysis of the Amazon Marketplace contract terms in the US, Carnell said, suggested they would have to be changed in Australia to meet the terms of federal legislation.