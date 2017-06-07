Coles says food and grocery prices must come down further

By on
coles supermarket
Customers walk from a Coles Supermarket outlet in Sydney, Australia, May 25, 2016. Reuters/Jason Reed

Coles has invested at least $65 million in the December-quarter and second-half investment was "triple that.” The company seeks to reduce grocery prices and improve services.

John Durkan, Coles managing director, said food and grocery prices in Australia have to come down further, calling them “crazy” compared to the rest of the world. During a Wesfarmers' strategy day meeting on Wednesday, he told analysts that for him, it has been an overpriced grocery market and stressed that was something he has been saying for nine years.

"I still look at products here that are made overseas and they are crazy prices,” Sydney Morning Herald quoted him as saying. He believes the cost of those products would be a chance for Coles' private labelled products to grow.

Freshly baked bread

Durkan went on to say he wants the supermarket giant to be well-known for its fresh bread. He revealed there are plans to convert an additional 180 stores to include in-house bakeries because the plan is to ensure every Cole store offers fresh bread. In 2014, Coles was accused of selling bread labelled as freshly baked, but was allegedly frozen abroad.

Coles, Durkan said, is focusing on fresh produce as it lessens the range of some products in order to make it simpler for the customers. For instance, they have opted to lessen the pasta sauce range with about 17 percent removed.

The strategy resulted to a lift in sales. “We have moved eight lines out of our garbage bag category, which was 20 percent of the items in that category, and in response, sales have increased by five per cent," he added.

As for its investments, he said it remains as strong as it did in Q3. Durkan said it’s a high level of investment, but was positive that their strategy would position Coles for continued growth over the long term.

Meanwhile, Wesfarmers announced its plans to renew between 45 and 49 stores this financial year. It is also planning to upgrade its entire store network over the next three years as a preparation for new competitors, which include US e-commerce giant Amazon.

Herald Sun notes its Officeworks division would continue to deal with variable trading conditions in the midst of competitive pressures and subdued consumer confidence. Last month, Wesfarmers took it off the sale block citing challenging market conditions. Shares in the group dropped 2.1 percent to $40.53 on Wednesday.

Read More: 

Australia breaks world economic record for longest time without a recession

Australia's lowest paid workers to get pay rise of $22.20 per week from July 1

IN THE NOW/YouTube

Related
Join the Discussion
First-home buyer activity in NSW to surge on July 1: CoreLogic
Foreign investors to endure doubled taxes as NSW supports the 'Australian dream'
Aussies hit worst at Microsoft Outlook global outage
Uber to hike fares and add booking fee in Australian cities from June
Coles says food and grocery prices must come down further
Coles says food and grocery prices must come down further
Airline heads lay out alternatives to laptop bans
Airline heads lay out alternatives to laptop bans
More Business
FDA to require restaurants to post nutritional info for their menu starting May 5
Melania Trump welcomes Queen Rania of Jordan, heads to an all-girls school
Pump hydro storage can help build 100 percent renewable energy grid
Study shows Western Australians are unhappiest at work; older, female employees are more satisfied
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
More News
2017 NBA Draft: Lakers target D.J. Wilson with No. 28 pick
Novak Djokovic vs Dominic Thiem live stream: Watch 2017 French Open quarterfinals online
Rafael Nadal vs Pablo Carreno Busta live stream: Watch 2017 French Open quarterfinals online
Samoa Joe favored to win Fatal-Five-Way and face Brock Lesnar for Universal title
Australian golfer Nick Flanagan qualifies for US Open after 13-year absence
Australian golfer Nick Flanagan qualifies for US Open after 13-year absence
2017 NBA Draft: Knicks could gamble with Luke Kennard at No. 8, per new report
2017 NBA Draft: Knicks could gamble with Luke Kennard at No. 8, per new report
More Sports
MacBook Pro 2018 possibly armed with 30-percent more Intel chip power
Tesla Model 3 leaked feature worry experts
Aussies hit worst at Microsoft Outlook global outage
Steam sale: Pay only US$1.99 for 10 games with the Cryptic Bundle 7
Acer Predator Triton 700 specs, price and release details: New ultra-thin gaming laptop packs GTX 1080 and Max-Q
Acer Predator Triton 700 gaming laptop specs, price and release details
iOS 10.3.3: Second beta release pushes potential iOS 10.3.1 jailbreak on the brink
Apple rolls out second beta of near-perfect iOS 10.3.3
More Life
'The Flash' season 4 spoilers: Barry Allen could face his most intelligent nemesis yet
‘Outlander’ season 3 to reveal if this character cheated
'Neighbours' spoilers for June 6-9
'Holby City' Series 19 episode 35 'The Hard Way Home' spoilers
'American Gods' Season 1 episode 7 spoilers: 'A Prayer for Mad Sweeney' explores Sweeney's past [VIDEO]
'American Gods' Season 1 episode 7 'A Prayer for Mad Sweeney' spoilers
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for June 6-9: Victoria informs Cane about the lawsuit [VIDEOS]
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for June 6-9
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car