CM Punk vs Mike Jackson likely for UFC 225 in June

CM Punk UFC
CM Punk poses during a UFC conference. UFC

Former professional wrestling star CM Punk will reportedly make his return to the Octagon in June after his forgettable mixed martial debut against Mickey Gall at UFC 203 in Sept. 2016. Punk (0-1) is likely to square off against Mike Jackson (0-1) in his hometown of Chicago at the UFC 225 pay-per-view event. 

After UFC president Dana White recently confirmed another fight for Phil Brooks, MMA insider Ariel Helwani reported Thursday AEDT that a Punk vs Jackson fight is pencilled in for UFC 225 on June 9. 

"The UFC is currently discussing booking CM Punk vs. Mike Jackson for the UFC 225 card on June 9 in Chicago, MMA Fighting has learned. According to multiple sources, discussions are in the early stages with no final decision made just yet.

"The promotion officially announced its return to Chicago last week for the pay-per-view event, and that immediately led to speculation whether Punk, né Phil Brooks, who lives in Chicago, would be on the card. Punk even tweeted about the card moments after it was announced," Helwani wrote on MMAFighting.com

In a recent interview to The Associated Press, White said that he promised the 39-year-old Punk a chance to redeem his MMA career. “I like that guy. He’s a good dude He wants one more. He wants to get another shot. I’m going to give it to him. (I haven't found him an opponent yet) but I'm working on it.  He’s a completely different case than most normal human beings, so I’m going to give him another shot."

CM Punk's next fight: Will former WWE star succeed this time? 

CM Punk is trying to emulate Brock Lesnar and other combat athletes in his effort to crossover from professional wrestling to MMA. During his debut bout against Gall, Punk spent most of the fight getting clobbered on the mat before submitting at the 2:14 juncture in the first round. UFC 225 will be staged on June 9, 2018, the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. There is still no word on the main event. Stay tuned for the latest chatter on CM Punk's next fight.

