Cleveland Cavaliers vs Washington Wizards live stream: Watch NBA online

By @saihoops on
LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers
Jan 28, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) reacts after a basket during the second half against the Detroit Pistons at Quicken Loans Arena. USA TODAY Sports / Ken Blaze

The Cleveland Cavaliers (34-22) will host the Washington Wizards (33-24) at the Quicken Loans Arena on Thursday (Friday AEDT). It will be the first time the teams return to action since the 10-day All-Star Break.

The Cavs, who transformed their roster at the NBA Trade Deadline, are on a four-game winning streak which began with a 140-138 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Feb. 7. After acquiring the quartet of Jordan Clarkson, Larry Nance Jr., Rodney Hood and George Hill, the Cavaliers defeated the Boston Celtics and Oklahoma City Thunder in a pair of impressive wins. According to Las Vegas odds makers, LeBron James & Co. are the favourites to represent the East in June's NBA Finals.

Despite the recent win streak, James is not ready to rest on his laurels. During the NBA All-Star weekend in Los Angeles, James began talking about his aspirations to win his fourth championship. 

"We have a lot of work to do. We just added four new guys before the break, and we have a lot of work to do. So I really don't like to think that too far ahead. But obviously winning championships is what it's all about. That's what this league is all about and hopefully at the end of the road then I have the Cavs there to actually compete for one, to be in a Finals representing the East. So that's my goal. Getting back," James told reporters, via ESPN.

Meanwhile, the Wizards will continue to be without All-Star point guard John Wall, who is expected to be out until mid-March after undergoing knee surgery in January. The Wizards have the most taxing schedule among all 30 NBA teams leading into the playoffs. Bradley Beal, Wall's All-Star running mate, believes the tough schedule will help the team prepare for the postseason. 

"We take advantage of (the All-Star break) because we got a lot of guys banged up. We still got John out. So, we got to get as much rest and take care of our bodies as much as we can. I think (the break) came at a good time, although we were definitely on a nice, little run. We finished off well, going into All-Star (weekend), and we've got to pick it up right where we left off," said Beal.

After hosting the Wizards, the Cavaliers will travel to the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday before returning home for a five-game home stead. They will host the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday. The Wizards, meanwhile, will return home to host the Charlotte Hornets on Friday (Saturday AEDT). Cleveland Cavaliers vs Washington Wizards live streaming, Cavaliers vs Wizards live streaming and Cavs live streaming info follows.

Cavaliers vs Wizards live stream: Watch NBA online 
Date: Thursday, Feb. 22 (Friday AEDT)
Start Time: 8 p.m. ET (Local Time), 12 p.m. AEDT (Friday)
TV Channel: TNT (USA), ESPN (Australia) 
Live Stream: NBA League Pass (Global), NBAOnTNT (USA), WatchESPN (Australia)

