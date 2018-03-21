Cleveland Cavaliers vs Toronto Raptors live stream: Watch NBA online

The Cleveland Cavaliers (41-29) will host the Toronto Raptors (53-18) in a battle between Eastern Conference powerhouses at the Quicken Loans Arena on Wednesday evening (Thursday AEDT). The teams could potentially clash in the second or third round of the forthcoming 2018 NBA Playoffs.

LeBron James and the Cavs will be seeking revenge on the Raptors after suffering a humiliating 133-99 loss to Dwane Casey's team Jan. 11. Since then, the Cavaliers have undergone a major roster shake-up, acquiring the likes of Jordan Clarkson, Larry Nance Jr., Rodney Hood and George Hill at last month's NBA Trade Deadline.

Though the new-look Cavs have experienced their fair share of highs and lows, the team is more athletic and a little sharper on the defensive end. But the team is dealing with a ton of injuries. While All-Star forward Kevin Love is back from a hand injury, the Cavs are still without Tristan Thompson (sprained right ankle), Rodney Hood (lower back strain), Larry Nance Jr. (right hamstring) and Cedi Osman (left hip flexor strain).

"We've got four guys out still. (We're) nowhere near close. If it's not one thing, it's another (that leads to our setbacks)," James said Monday after posting a 40-point triple-double against the Milwaukee Bucks. Despite the loss, James expressed frustration at the lack of calls to send him to the free throw line.

"I got hit in the head three times today, got elbowed in the nose. It is what it is at this point. I went to keep pushing and try not to get caught up in the battle with the calls that should be called," added James, a candidate to win the NBA MVP for the fifth time in his illustrious career.

Meanwhile, the Raptors are trying to erase the notion that they can't defeat the Cavaliers in the playoffs. Casey's team has been convincingly beaten by Cleveland over the last two postseasons. DeMar DeRozan, one of three Raptors players ejected during Sunday's loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, wants his team to establish its toughness entering the playoffs.

"We're used to going against the odds every step of the way. It's been like that. We fight through it, but as soon as we say something, we're the bad guys, we get fined, we get criticized. Every single night when we play we fight against all the odds. We still prevail, but we've all got a breaking point and it's frustrating."

After hosting the Raptors, LeBron James & Co. will stay at home to host the Phoenix Suns on Friday (Saturday AEDT) before beginning a three-game road trip to Brooklyn (Sunday), Miami (Tuesday) and Charlotte (next Wednesday). Cleveland Cavaliers vs Toronto Raptors live streaming, Cavaliers vs Raptors live streaming, Cavs live streaming and NBA live streaming info follows.

Cavaliers vs Raptors live stream: Watch NBA online

Date: Wednesday, March 21 (Thursday in Australia)

Start Time: 7 p.m. ET (Local Time), 10 a.m. AEDT

TV Channel: ESPN, Fox Sports Ohio (USA), Sportsnet One (Canada), ESPN (Australia)

Live Stream: NBA League Pass (Global), WatchESPN (Australia), WatchESPN (USA)