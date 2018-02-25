Cleveland Cavaliers vs San Antonio Spurs live stream: Watch NBA online

LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers
Jan 28, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) reacts after a basket during the second half against the Detroit Pistons at Quicken Loans Arena. USA TODAY Sports / Ken Blaze

The Cleveland Cavaliers (35-23) will host the San Antonio Spurs (35-25) at the Quicken Loans arena on Sunday evening (Monday AEDT). In a nationally-televised game, the new-look Cavaliers will host an injury-plagued Spurs team that has lost four consecutive games.

Gregg Popovich's team has registered just one victory in the month of February -- a 129-81 blowout win over the Phoenix Suns on Feb. 7. With franchise star Kawhi Leonard effectively ruled out of the remainder of the season, the Spurs are no longer viewed as a legitimate threat to challenge the Golden State Warriors or the Houston Rockets in the postseason. The Spurs could potentially slip to sixth or seventh place in the Western Conference standings, which would mean a first-round match-up against the Minnesota Timberwolves. 

Veteran star Tony Parker, who has been playing the role of backup point guard behind Dejounte Murray, wants his team to put the Leonard controversy behind them and focus on the rest of the season. 

"I think we should have that attitude, that he's (Leonard) not going to come back. At the same time, we're going to be hopeful and positive. But you have to be realistic. We have 23 games left. How long can we wait?" Parker said ahead of the game, via ESPN.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers are still integrating newly acquired players after transforming their roster at the Feb. 8 NBA Trade Deadline. After acquiring Jordan Clarkson, Larry Nance Jr., Rodney Hood and George Hill in a series of trades, the Cavs took an impressive four-game winning streak into the NBA All-Star break. Though they suffered a minor hiccup in a 110-103 loss to the Wizards last Thursday, the reigning Eastern Conference champions blew out the Memphis Grizzlies 112-89 a night later.

Cleveland's newly-acquired quartet combined for 57 points during the win against Memphis, giving leader and star LeBron James a lot more hope entering the 2018 NBA Playoffs. However, James acknowledged that the team was still a work in progress.

"I think right now we're really paying attention to detail and we're executing the game plan. And that's it. It's not two weeks ago, or one week ago, or three months. Right now we're just trying to pay attention to detail," said ," James, who is averaging a triple-double in February. Cleveland Cavaliers vs San Antonio Spurs live streaming, Cavaliers vs Spurs live streaming and Cavs live streaming info follows. 

Cavaliers vs Spurs live stream: Watch NBA online 
Date: Sunday, Feb. 25 (Monday AEDT)
Start Time: 3:30 p.m. ET (Local Time), 7:30 a.m. AEDT (Monday)
TV Channel: ABC (USA), ESPN (Australia) 
Live Stream: NBA League Pass (Global), WatchESPN (USA), WatchESPN (Australia)

