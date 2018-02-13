Cleveland Cavaliers vs Oklahoma City Thunder live stream: Watch NBA online

Jan 28, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) reacts after a basket during the second half against the Detroit Pistons at Quicken Loans Arena.

Jan 28, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) reacts after a basket during the second half against the Detroit Pistons at Quicken Loans Arena. USA TODAY Sports / Ken Blaze

The Oklahoma City Thunder (33-25) will host the Cleveland Cavaliers (33-22) in a nationally-televised game at the Chesapeake Energy Arena on Tuesday (Wednesday AEDT). It will be the second and final regular season meeting between the two inter-conference rivals after Thunder's dominating 148-124 victory on Jan. 20.

A lot has changed since the Thunder blew out the Cavs last month. The new-look Cavaliers shook up the roster during at the Feb. 8 NBA Trade Deadline, adding four new players and getting rid of six veterans. The Cavs front office sent away Isiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Iman Shumpert, Dwyane Wade, Channing Frye and Derrick Rose and acquired Jordan Clarkson, Larry Nance Jr., Rodney Hood and George Hill in a series of trades.

The Cavs will continue to start 22-year-old forward Cedi Osman, who blossomed during his first two outings in the starting unit. Since becoming a starter, Osman has averaged 14 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals while shooting 50 percent from the three-point arc. Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue plans to keep Osman in the starting unit against the Thunder.

"I like where we're at right now, and we'll just kind of go from there and see how it plays out. I like what he brings," Lue said. "I think having Bron at the four ... it's a big disadvantage having him at the four, because now you've got four guys that push it out on the break. I think that's big," Lue told reporters on the eve of the game in Oklahoma City, via ESPN.

Meanwhile, the Thunder are hoping to have stars Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony back for Tuesday's contest. Dealing with minor ankle injuries, both Westbrook and Anthony sat out during Thunder's 106-81 blowout loss to the Los Angeles Lakers last Thursday. They were also unavailable during the team's 110-92 home victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday.

On Jan. 27, Thunder were dealt with a series blow when ace defender Andre Roberson suffered a season-ending injury. Since then, the Thunder have tried rookie Terrance Ferguson, Josh Huestis and sharpshooter Alex Abrines in the starting unit.

Coach Billy Donovan wants to continue experimenting with the starting two-guard spot. "I think that spot, it could be different. I don't want to say it's going to be different night to night, but yeah, it could change in certain situations based on what's best for our team." Cleveland Cavaliers vs Oklahoma City Thunder live streaming, Cavaliers vs Thunder live streaming and Cavs live streaming info follows.

Cavaliers vs Thunder live stream: Watch NBA online

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 13 (Wednesday AEDT)

Start Time: 7 p.m. CT (Local Time), 12 p.m. AEDT (Friday)

TV Channel: TNT (USA), ESPN (Australia)

Live Stream: NBA League Pass (Global), NBAOnTNT (USA), WatchESPN (Australia)