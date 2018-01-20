Cleveland Cavaliers vs Oklahoma City Thunder live stream: Watch NBA online

The struggling Cleveland Cavaliers (27-17) will host the Oklahoma City Thunder (25-20) Saturday afternoon (Sunday AEDT) at the Quicken Loans Arena. The Cavs have lost eight of their last eleven games despite rolling into Saturday's game on the back of a 104-103 victory over the Orlando Magic on Thursday.

The game is being hyped around the possibility of LeBron James reaching 30,000 career points. James, widely regarded as the best player of his generation, is set to become the youngest player in NBA history to reach the historic 30,000-point landmark. James will join the likes of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Kobe Bryant, Karl Malone, Dirk Nowitzki and Michael Jordan in the elite club.

James is reportedly planning a celebration in Cleveland with good friends Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony and Chris Paul. Anthony will be in town as part of a Thunder team that is viewed as a legitimate threat to the Golden State Warriors. Anthony, a 14-year veteran, is averaging 17.6 points and 5.9 rebounds in his first season with Russell Westbrook & Co.

"Me, Bron, CP (Houston's Chris Paul) and Melo, we all have a group chat. We all talk more this week than we did last week, more this month than we did last month, whatever the case may be. You don't really talk to guys before the game, like, 'Hey, you ready to play tomorrow?' That's not really the conversation. It's always great playing against a friend that you respect. The game is going to be what we all want it to be from the standpoint of the star power that the game brings and we're going to enjoy it," Wade said on the eve of the game.

After early speculation that Thunder's Big 3 of Westbrook, Paul George and Anthony was doomed for failure, the team is 17-8 since Dec. 1 and a potential force in the playoffs. "Once you accept something, regardless of what it is, I think you become comfortable with it. You start putting your all into it, you start working on that role and on that acceptance, and it becomes fun. I think right now, after accepting that role, I think early in December, the game is starting to become fun again for me," said Anthony while stressing on his new team's strengths. Cleveland Cavaliers vs Oklahoma City Thunder live streaming, Cavaliers vs Thunder live streaming, Cavs live streaming and Thunder live streaming info follows.

Cavaliers vs Thunder live stream: Watch NBA online

Date: Saturday, Jan. 20 (Sunday AEDT)

Start Time: 3:30 p.m. (Local Time, ET), 7:30 a.m. AEDT (Sunday)

TV Channel: ABC (USA), ESPN (Australia)

Live Stream: NBA League Pass (Global), WatchESPN (Australia), WatchESPN (USA)