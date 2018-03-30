Cleveland Cavaliers vs New Orleans Pelicans live stream: Watch NBA online

In a battle between MVP candidates LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Cleveland Cavaliers (45-30) will host the New Orleans Pelicans (43-32) in an inter-conference clash at the Quicken Loans Arena on Friday evening (Saturday AEDT). Both teams have already clinched a berth in next month's NBA Playoffs.

Though the Pelicans are set to return to the postseason for the first time in four years, they are still jostling for position in the taxing Western Conference. The sixth-seeded Pelicans are currently just one game behind the fourth-seeded San Antonio Spurs (44-32) but also just two games ahead of the ninth-seeded Los Angeles Clippers (41-34). Mathematically, there's still a probability of the Pelicans missing the postseason.

Therefore, with just nine games left on their schedule, the Pelicans will be desperate to register as many wins as possible through the rest of the regular season. If Davis & Co. can seal the fourth seed, they will enjoy home court advantage in a potential first-round series against the Spurs or the Oklahoma City Thunder (44-32).

Meanwhile, LeBron James is on the cusp of a new NBA record that might never be broken. During Cleveland's 118-105 road win over the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday (Thursday AEDT), James tied Michael Jordan's record for 866 consecutive regular-season games with at least 10 points.

James needs to score just 10 points against the Pelicans to set the new record. "I can't even tell you how I've been able to do it. It's not like I go into every game saying OK I've got to get 10 points. It's just kind of organic. It happens, and anytime I'm mentioned with some of the greats, and arguably the greatest basketball player of all time in Mike, it's just another feat for me to be appreciative and humbled by what I've been able to do," a humbled James told reporters after the win in Charlotte, via ESPN.

"And just knowing where I come from and knowing, I look at it and say 'wow, I can't believe I'm in this position,' knowing where I come from," added James, the four-time NBA MVP. Cleveland Cavaliers vs New Orleans Pelicans live streaming, Cavaliers vs Pelicans live streaming and NBA live streaming info follows.

Cavaliers vs Pelicans live stream: Watch NBA online

Date: Friday, March 30 (Saturday AEDT)

Start Time: 8 p.m. ET (Local Time), 11 a.m. AEDT (Tuesday)

TV Channel: ESPN (USA), ESPN (Australia)

Live Stream: NBA League Pass (Global), WatchESPN (USA), WatchESPN (Australia)