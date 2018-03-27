Cleveland Cavaliers vs Miami Heat live stream: Watch NBA online

Mar 1, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) slam dunks during the second half against the Philadelphia 76ers at Quicken Loans Arena.

The Miami Heat (39-35) will host the Cleveland Cavaliers (44-29) in a battle between Eastern Conference rivals at the American Airlines Arena on Tuesday night (Wednesday AEDT). With the playoffs less than three weeks away, both teams were without their head coaches this past weekend.

While Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue has taken an indefinite leave of absence, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra missed an NBA game for the first time in his career to be with his wife, who gave birth to a son, their first child. Associate head coach Dan Craig filled in for Spoelstra during Miami's 113-107 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Sunday (Monday AEDT).

"To start the game, there was a little bit of an adjustment. But once I got into it, I felt comfortable. The assistants did a great job helping me coach the game, and the players, too, in the huddles, staying together on the court," Craig said about the pressure that comes with being a substitute coach.

Meanwhile, the new-look Cavaliers are trying to mesh quickly after acquiring the likes of Rodney Hood, Jordan Clarkson, George Hill and Larry Nance Jr. at least month's NBA Trade Deadline. With star power forward Kevin Love returning from injury recently, the Cavs are finally with their full-strength roster entering the 2018 NBA Playoffs.

"Rodney, Jordan and Larry -- they all bring something different. It works well for our team. When they get more comfortable with what we want to accomplish, we'll become better and better," LeBron James recently said. Cleveland Cavaliers vs Miami Heat live streaming, Cavaliers vs Heat live streaming, Cavs live streaming and NBA live streaming info follows.

Date: Tuesday , March 27 (Wednesday in Australia)

Start Time: 8 p.m. ET (Local Time), 11 a.m. AEDT

TV Channel: TNT, Fox Sports Ohio (USA), ESPN (Australia)

Live Stream: NBA League Pass (Global), WatchESPN (Australia), NBAOnTNT (USA)