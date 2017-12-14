Cleveland Cavaliers vs Los Angeles Lakers live stream: Watch NBA online

By @saihoops on
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Los Angeles Lakers live streaming, Lonzo Ball
Dec 12, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball (2) passes the ball to Lakers center Brook Lopez (11) over New York Knicks guard Jarrett Jack (55) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. USA TODAY Sports / Adam Hunger

Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball will make his first trip to Cleveland to face idol LeBron James at the Quicken Loans Arena on Thursday evening (Friday AEDT). The Cavaliers have won 15 of their last 16 games, dating back to the 111-104 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Nov. 11.

Ball's Lakers will finish their four-game road trip of the East Coast Thursday after victories in Philadelphia (Dec. 7) and Charlotte (Dec. 9) and a narrow loss in New York on Tuesday. Though Los Angeles is not projected to make the playoffs, the team is expected to be a prime destination for free agents next July.

On the eve of the game, James acknowledged that the Lakers are No. 2 in the league in fast break points, mostly due to Ball's up tempo playing style. "We have to get back in transition, I know that. He's (Ball) going to push the ball and he's going to throw it ahead and if we jog back, then they'll make us pay with a lot of their guys that love to run the floor -- (Kentavious) Caldwell-Pope, (Kyle) Kuzma, Jordan Clarkson, Julius Randle and the rest of those guys. So, he's always looking ahead."

With Ball under heavy scrutiny by the L.A. media, James has praised the Lakers rookie for his handling of the pressure. "The kid (Ball) hasn't said anything. It's been everybody else. So, I love his humility. He goes out, every time someone asks him a question, he says, 'This is not about me, man. I just want to win. I don't care about what I did.' I seen he had a triple-double one game and they lost. He was like, 'I don't care. We lost.'"

After Ball's first appearance at Madison Square Garden, the point guard revealed that he grew up with a poster of James on his wall. "In my opinion, he is the best player in the world. I just feel like he plays the game the right way. He probably can easily go out for 50 every night but focuses on his team, getting triple-doubles and (getting) guys involved. It is my first time playing him, I am looking forward to it, should be a lot of fun." Cleveland Cavaliers vs Los Angeles Lakers live streaming, Lakers vs Cavs live streaming, Lakers live streaming and Cavs live streaming info follows.

Lakers vs Cavs live stream: Watch NBA online 
Date: Thursday, Dec. 14 (Friday in Australia)
Start Time: 8 p.m. ET (Local Time), 11 a.m. AEST (Friday)
TV Channel: TNT (USA), ESPN 2 (Australia) 
Live Stream: NBA League Pass (Global), NBA TV (Global)

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car