Cleveland Cavaliers not worried about three losses in four games

LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers are unfazed by the team's third loss in four games after the 2016 NBA champions were hammered 123-101 by New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night. The Cavs have a new-look roster this season following the controversial Kyrie Irving trade in the offseason.

"I'm fine. I'm fine, and we're fine. It's a long season. It's way too [early to judge]," James said after finishing with 18 points, 8 assists and 5 rebounds in Saturday's loss.

Having changed the starting line-up on three occasions, the Cavs are admittedly trying to work out chemistry issues. With Isaiah Thomas still recovering from a hip injury, and Derrick Rose also dealing with a knee injury, the Cavs have been forced to start James at the point guard position.

"We're out two starting point guards," James said of Rose and Isaiah Thomas. "So I'm not overlooking what's going on. I wasn't overlooking if we had success. I'm not going to overlook if we had a couple games off. I'm not getting too high and getting too low. I'm an even-keel guy. I understand this is a long process. We played some different [lineups]. Like I told you guys, we played some crazy lineups that we haven't even played in practice. So we'll continue to get better. There's going to be some games where we don't look as good unfortunately, but that's all part of the process, and we just have to be patient with it until we can become full-strength."