Church of England confirms Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can marry at Westminster Abbey

Actress Meghan Markle arrives on the red carpet for the MuchMusic Video Awards (MMVAs) in Toronto, June 16, 2013. Reuters/Mark Blinch

Prince Harry has reportedly obtained permission from Queen Elizabeth to pop the question to his girlfriend Meghan Markle. The actress arrived in London this week.

Star magazine reported that a source revealed the engagement will probably happen before the year ends. “Harry has got approval from the Queen to propose to Meghan, he’s already had those conversations with Her Majesty,” the unnamed source said.

The Church of England confirms Harry and Markle are allowed to marry at Westminster Abbey despite the latter being a divorcee. However, the prince still needs Queen Elizabeth’s permission and it is believed the Archbishop of Canterbury must issue a special licence for any potential nuptials.

A spokesman for the church told the Express there was no existing rules that could hinder Harry and is girlfriend from tying the knot there. The spokesman explains the abbey complies with the General Synod Ruling of 2002, making it possible for divorced people to be married in the Church of England.

It means the 32-year-old prince would be able to follow the footsteps of his older brother, Prince William, who married Kate Middleton at Westminster Abbey in 2011. Markle was previously married to producer Trevor Engelson. Kensington Palace confirmed Harry and Markle’s relationship in November.

Pippa Middleton's wedding

Markle arrived in London days before Pippa Middleton's wedding with fiancé James Matthews at St. Mark's Church in Englefield, Berkshire. Harry and his girlfriend are expected to attend the wedding this weekend.

In relation to the forthcoming wedding, Pippa will arrive at the church in a horse-drawn carriage, The Mirror reports. Prince George and Princess Charlotte will have roles to play as a page boy and flower girl. Markle and the prince are reportedly exempted from Pippa’s rule that partners may only attend if they are married.

Another exception is her brother James, who will bring his girlfriend Donna Air. But the bride did not allow her fiancée’s brother Spencer to bring his reality star girlfriend Vogue Williams according to news.com.au.

Harry and Markle recently made a public appearance together at a polo event.  After the event, they were spotted kissing and hugging in a parking lot before the actress left the venue, ABC News reported.

In other news, Harry channelled his mom as he visited a terminally ill boy named Ollie Carroll, who he first met in 2016. Daily Telegraph reported the prince spent an hour at the Great Ormond Street Hospital with Ollie and his three-year-old sister Amelia.

Read more: ‘It didn’t happen’: McMaster denies Trump disclosed classified information to Russia

Evan Spiegel talks about dealing with copycats as Snapchat shares plummeted

CBS This Morning/YouTube

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
