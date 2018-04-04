'Chrono Trigger' PC port patch to add original graphics after fan furor

Square Enix has announced that the Steam release of “Chrono Trigger” will soon allow players to use the “original graphical style” of the game. The announcement comes after fans expressed disdain over the overall look of the recently released PC port.

It can be remembered that folks weren’t exactly happy when Square Enix released “Chrono Trigger” for PC. Instead of the original Super NES version, players got a mobile port instead. Gamers were quick to point out that the port’s user interface and font appear out-of-place. The tiles are also more noticeable.

In a recent post on Steam, the “Chrono Trigger” team announced a series of changes that will come in a form of patches. For starters, the game will let players “switch between the current high-resolution graphics, and the original graphical style.” The first patch is expected to roll out in the first half of April, with Square Enix promising to post a list of changes for everyone to understand.

“For now, be assured that we’re working very hard on adjusting, updating and supporting CHRONO TRIGGER on Steam,” the post adds.

Due to these upcoming patches, the team also announced an extension of the Limited Edition’s availability. Interested players have until these dates to purchase this edition: April 30, 5 pm BST / April 30, 9 am PDT / May 1, 2 am AEST.

The Steam version of “Chrono Trigger” comes with two extra dungeons from the DS version, the Dimension Vortex and the Lost Sanctum. It also has keyboard and controller support as well as an autosave system.

Square Enix, then called Square, originally released “Chrono Trigger” in 1995. The classic role-playing game was first made available for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System.

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
