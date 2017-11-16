Christopher Pyne claims he was hacked after ‘liking’ gay porn on Twitter

Christopher Pyne has claimed he was hacked early Thursday morning when he appeared to have had liked a gay pornography tweet. The Defence Industry minister insisted he was sleeping at the time of the incident, but social media commenters weren’t so sure about that.

Mark Di Stefano of Buzzfeed noticed the activity on Pyne’s Twitter page. The explicit image Pyne liked was of two naked men on a bed. Di Stefano also noted that Pyne “unliked” the tweet after a few hours.

It’s just past 2am in Australia and the leader of the government in the House of Representatives has liked some pretty explicit porn. pic.twitter.com/m7dsknonjP — Mark Di Stefano __ (@MarkDiStef) November 15, 2017

It’s 5:54am in Australia and Christopher Pyne has unliked the porn. pic.twitter.com/u0Wkfe6RdC — Mark Di Stefano __ (@MarkDiStef) November 15, 2017

About 6 a.m., Pyne tweeted that he was hacked. Apparently, the hacker perhaps just wanted to cause trouble over the plebiscite, which he could mean the proposed parliamentary vote on same-sex marriage. Pyne, a married husband with four children, was a supporter of the “yes” vote on same-sex marriage.

I was hacked overnight! I was _ at 2am. Someone tried to hack my social media yesterday. Maybe they are making mischief over the plebiscite? — Christopher Pyne (@cpyne) November 15, 2017

Twitter commenters weren’t inclined to believe him, though. As the top commenter noted, it’s unlikely the hacker took all the trouble to just like one post.

Hahaha....funny as. The hacker got in and liked one post pic.twitter.com/XoXp8TIbT7 — Kristy_lee (@LeeYve1965) November 15, 2017

But that is how drunk tweeting works. — Alpine Valley Cybers (@BruceHore) November 15, 2017

I don't think so darling. Welcome to the club _ — Thomas John Jaspers (@thomasjohn86) November 15, 2017

Nevertheless, Senator Cory Bernardi said that the incident was a national security concern and therefore there should be a full parliamentary investigation. His motion called on Attorney-General George Brandis to investigate the incident. Opposition Leader Bill Shorten agreed, saying the government should take such possibility of security breach seriously.

Pyne wasn’t the only politician caught “liking” pornography on Twitter. In September, US Republican Senator Ted Cruz’s Twitter page also showed that he liked an explicit video, which his rep later claimed was posted on his account without his knowledge or consent.