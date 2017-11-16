Christopher Pyne claims he was hacked after ‘liking’ gay porn on Twitter

By @chelean on
Christopher Pyne
Minister for Defence Industry Christopher Pyne Facebook/christopher.pyne

Christopher Pyne has claimed he was hacked early Thursday morning when he appeared to have had liked a gay pornography tweet. The Defence Industry minister insisted he was sleeping at the time of the incident, but social media commenters weren’t so sure about that.

Mark Di Stefano of Buzzfeed noticed the activity on Pyne’s Twitter page. The explicit image Pyne liked was of two naked men on a bed. Di Stefano also noted that Pyne “unliked” the tweet after a few hours.

About 6 a.m., Pyne tweeted that he was hacked. Apparently, the hacker perhaps just wanted to cause trouble over the plebiscite, which he could mean the proposed parliamentary vote on same-sex marriage. Pyne, a married husband with four children, was a supporter of the “yes” vote on same-sex marriage.

Twitter commenters weren’t inclined to believe him, though. As the top commenter noted, it’s unlikely the hacker took all the trouble to just like one post.

Nevertheless, Senator Cory Bernardi said that the incident was a national security concern and therefore there should be a full parliamentary investigation. His motion called on Attorney-General George Brandis to investigate the incident. Opposition Leader Bill Shorten agreed, saying the government should take such possibility of security breach seriously.

Pyne wasn’t the only politician caught “liking” pornography on Twitter. In September, US Republican Senator Ted Cruz’s Twitter page also showed that he liked an explicit video, which his rep later claimed was posted on his account without his knowledge or consent.

