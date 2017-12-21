Christmas leaves Australian couples too busy to make love

Couple
A mock copulating couple is displayed at the exhibition "Sex and Evolution" at the Natural History museum in the western city of Muenster October 17, 2013. Reuters/Ina Fassbender

It looks that for several Aussies, Christmas time is no longer the time to be naughty. Babies being born in the month of October, which corresponded with conception on Christmas holiday, is no longer the trend.

The late September and early October period have been busy seasons in maternity hospitals. But it appears fewer babies are being conceived in the joy of the yuletide season.

March is now the most popular month for births in Australia, according to figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics. It is believed that the stress brought by Christmas preparations make Australian couples too busy or too tired to make love. It could also mean couples were not having conception success.

While Christmas time is said to be time to be naughty, some couples in Down Under might not have time for love-making. Some may have some sexy time, but having a baby on the way is not always a guarantee.

Michael Gannon, the Australian Medical Association president, said stress lessened the chances of ovulation which has an impact on conception success. “There is no question that psychological stress can reduce the chances of ovulation and it might reduce the chances of conceiving,” Herald Sun reported Gannon as saying. He added that several people find Christmas as an extremely busy time and it is perhaps becoming a more stressful time and is affecting conception or intercourse.

Medibank chief medical officer Linda Swan agreed that Christmas has become more stressful, saying there was a “MasterChef effect” nowadays which meant more stress. She added Christmases are becoming busier and also noted that there is financial stress.

The updated figures present a trend over three years towards March being the highest month when babies are being born. Last year, 20,640 births were listed in October. The figure was 26,301 for March. It was comparable with 26,600 births in October and 26,174 in March, which the ABS recorded in 2012.

The new ABS data was complemented by figures from Medibank, one of the country’s largest health insurers. Medibank had 2455 claims for child births in October 2013, with 2356 claims in March of the same year. In 2016, it recorded 2144 claims for births in October and 2258 for March.

And since Christmas time is currently not the best time for sex in Australia, “winter romances” save the day. More babies being born in March confirmed June/July winter conception.

Bloomberg TV Markets and Finance/YouTube

