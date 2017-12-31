Chris Paul now eligible to sign extension with Rockets

October 17, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul (3) dribbles the basketball against Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the second quarter at Oracle Arena.

October 17, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul (3) dribbles the basketball against Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the second quarter at Oracle Arena. USA TODAY Sports / Kyle Terada

All-Star point guard Chris Paul is now eligible to sign a four-year extension with the Houston Rockets, according to a report. Paul arrived in Houston during the offseason as part of a blockbuster trade from the Los Angeles Clippers.

According to ESPN's Bobby Marks, Paul is now eligible to sign a four-year extension worth US$132 million (AU$169 million) with the Houston Rockets.

"Today (Friday, Dec. 29) marks the six-month anniversary of the Chris Paul trade to Houston. Although unlikely, Paul is now eligible to sign a four-year US$132 million (AU$169 million) extension with a starting salary of US$29.5 million in 2018-19. Paul who turns 33 in May, is eligible for a five-year US$205 million contract with the Rockets in July when he becomes a free agent. The starting salary would be US$35.3 million," Marks reported on Friday.

The 32-year-old Paul was acquired by Houston on June 28 as part of a multi-player trade with the Clippers. Paul was slated to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1. However, the L.A. front office engaged Rockets on a trade after Paul declared his intentions to join fellow All-Star guard James Harden in Houston.

Paul reportedly turned down a five-year extension in excess of US$200 million (AU$256 million) from the Clippers for a shot at teaming up with Harden and Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni. So far, it seems like Paul's move has been validated as the Rockets (25-9) own the second best record in the West. Many analysts believe the Rockets pose the biggest threat to the mighty Golden State Warriors.

Chris Paul, a former 9-time All-Star, is averaging 16.5 points, 8.8 assists and 2.1 steals in his 13th season in the NBA. Paul spent six full seasons in Los Angeles before arriving in Houston. Paul was originally drafted No. 4 overall by the New Orleans Hornets in 2005.