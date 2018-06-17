Chris Hardwick denies Chloe Dykstra’s emotional and sexual abuse allegations

Chris Hardwick has denied the sexual and emotional abuse allegations against him made by his ex-girlfriend Chloe Dykstra. The actor/podcaster has pulled out of hosting the “Doctor Who” panel at Comic-Con International in San Diego and his “Talking with Chris Hardwick” show was cancelled from AMC.

Dykstra did not name her alleged abuser in an unlisted essay she wrote on Medium, but she gave a few clues on his identity. It wasn’t long before readers guessed that she was talking about Hardwick.

But according to Hardwick, the abuse did not happen. He said he was “blindsided” by her accusations, and even appeared to have turned the blame on Dykstra for being unfaithful during their relationship.

“These are very serious allegations and not to be taken lightly which is why I’ve taken the day to consider how to respond,” he said in a statement (via Deadline). “I was heartbroken to read Chloe’s post. Our there-year relationship was not perfect — we were ultimately not a good match and argued — even shouted at each other — but I loved her, and did my best to uplift and support her as a partner and companion in any way and at no time did I sexually assault her.”

According to Hardwick, he found out Dykstra had cheated on him while they were living together. He had promptly ended their relationship. But for several weeks following their split, she asked to get back with him and told him she wanted to “build a life” with him. Hardwick claimed he did not want to be “the one” because he did not want to be with someone unfaithful.

“I’m devastated to read that she is now accusing me of conduct that did not occur. I was blindsided by her post and always wanted the best for her. As a husband, a son, and future father, I do not condone any kind of mistreatment of women.”

In her essay, Dykstra admitted to “a kiss” with someone else during her relationship with Hardwick. She said the “Talking Dead” host forgave her instantly and even begged her not to leave him. She had also admitted to leaving him for another man whom she had “literally just met.”

“I was so desperate to be out I just clung on to the first knight in shining armour to show up,” she wrote.

Nerdist, which Hardwick co-founded, and its parent company, Legendary, were quick to denounce Hardwick, saying his association with the company ended two years before the expiration of his contact in 2017. They have also removed any reference to him online.

Hardwick loses gigs

Hardwick, who has had a strong presence in Comic-Con in the past, has cancelled his hosting gig for the “Doctor Who” panel. He was due to host the panel, which will feature Jodie Whittaker, the incoming titular character, and her co-stars Tosin Cole and Mandip Gill, in July.

Cable channel AMC also announced that the second season of “Talking with Chris Hardwick,” which was set to premiere this week, was pulled from broadcast.

“We have had a positive working relationship with Chris Hardwick for many years,” it said in a statement. “We take the troubling allegations that surfaced yesterday very seriously. While we assess the situation, ‘Talking with Chris Hardwick’ will not air on AMC, and Chris has decided to step aside from moderating planned AMC and BBC America panels at Comic-Con International in San Diego next month.”

Meanwhile, NBC said it was still assessing the situation. Hardwick hosts the game show “The Wall” in the network, and the production of the show was set to begin in September. Until then, the US network said it would continue to “assess the situation and will take appropriate action based on the outcome.”