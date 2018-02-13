Chris Columbus set to direct 'Five Nights at Freddy's' movie

Chris Columbus has reportedly been confirmed as director of the film adaptation of the popular video game “Five Nights at Freddy’s.” He is also set to write and produce the upcoming movie. Since the project is still at the beginning stage, no release date has been set yet.

Deadline reports that Columbus will become producer along with Scott Cawthon and Jason Blum. Cawthon is known as the creator of the highly successful “Five Nights at Freddy's” (FNaF) video game, which was released in 2014. Blum is the founder and CEO of Blumhouse, a production company known for critically acclaimed films “Whiplash” and “Get Out.”

In fact, Blumhouse first announced the news on Twitter, where it tweeted a picture of two director’s chairs. One chair has been labelled for Columbus, while the other, for Freddy Fazbear, the main antagonist of the FNaF franchise. The tweet has been captioned, “Mr. Columbus, are you ready for Freddy? #FiveNightsatFreddys.”

The project was once being handled by Warner Bros/New Line, with Gil Kenan lined up as director. It was last year, however, when Cawthon tweeted that the adaptation will be produced by Blumhouse.

“Five Nights at Freddy’s” is an incredibly popular point-and-click video game known for jumpscares courtesy of creepy animatronic characters. Players are tasked with helping a security guard survive five nights in a pizza place by manipulating security cameras and conserving power. The first game was rewarded with multiple sequels as well as a novel and merchandise items.

Chris Columbus is mostly known as the director of the first two Harry Potter films. Having served as the writer for 1984’s “Gremlins,” he is definitely no stranger to the horror genre. He also directed the first two “Home Alone” movies, which, if one thinks about it, have an almost similar premise to that of “Five Nights at Freddy’s.”