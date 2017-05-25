Chris Bosh to Lakers 'a natural possibility' according to Miami Heat insider

Jan 3, 2016; Washington, DC, USA; Miami Heat forward Chris Bosh (left) talks with Heat guard Dwyane Wade (right) on the bench against the Washington Wizards in the fourth quarter at Verizon Center. The Heat won 97-75.

Jan 3, 2016; Washington, DC, USA; Miami Heat forward Chris Bosh (left) talks with Heat guard Dwyane Wade (right) on the bench against the Washington Wizards in the fourth quarter at Verizon Center. The Heat won 97-75. Reuters/Geoff Burke

Veteran forward Chris Bosh joining the Los Angeles Lakers as a free agent is "a natural possibility" according to an NBA insider who covers the Miami Heat. Bosh, the Heat and the NBA Players' Association have reportedly agreed to a resolution that would allow the two parties to move on.

Bosh hasn't played for the Heat since February 2016 after his second bout with blood cot-related issues. Despite Bosh's insistence to return to the court, the Heat avoided the possibility of medical and legal issues in what turned into a delicate and unique situation. The Heat front office, led by president Pat Riley, were intent on keeping Bosh off the floor for over a year to evoke the insurance clause before the 2017 offseason.

According to Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald, Bosh views the Lakers as a strong option in free agency. Rob Pelinka, the new Lakers general manager, is Bosh's former agent. "There have been discussions about Bosh’s departure being termed a “medical retirement,” but that is not definite. And Bosh has by no means ruled out playing again. The Lakers would be a natural possibility; Bosh spends his offseasons in Los Angeles and the Lakers’ general manager, Rob Pelinka, is Bosh’s former agent."

Chris Bosh free agency: Would Lakers take a gamble?

Of course, the Lakers could be reluctant to take a chance on Bosh, who remains on blood thinners and was never cleared by the Miami Heat doctors. Bosh reached four finals and won two championships during the LeBron James Era between 2010 and 2014.

According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, "a panel of doctors selected by the league and the association would determine whether a player with a potentially life-threatening medical condition would be cleared to play." Bosh would have to get the necessary clearances before making himself eligible for 2017 NBA Free Agency.

After his Heat narrowly missed out on a playoff berth, Riley said that the Chris Bosh situation was a delicate one. “There isn’t anybody in this organization that feels worse for C.B. than I do. It got a little sideways at the end because of feelings and things of that nature. I think in due time it will run its course and take care of itself.” A little later, he told Larry King l that “(the NBA) is a business. I know we -- as athletes and owners and people involved with the NBA -- never want to say it’s a business, and things like that. It’s is a business. And hurt does come in with that. But as president of the Miami Heat, I understand what he has to do.”

Chris Bosh, who signed a five-year, $US119 million ($AU159 million) contract with the Heat in 2014, is guaranteed approximately $US52 million ($AU69 million) over the next two seasons. However, a significant portion of Bosh's salary will be covered by insurance, allowing the Heat to clear up approximately $US26 million ($AU34 million) in salary cap space ahead of the 2017 NBA Free Agency period which starts July 1.