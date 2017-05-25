Chris Bosh to Lakers 'a natural possibility' according to Miami Heat insider

By @saihoops on
  • hris Bosh to Lakers, Chris Bosh, Chris Bosh free agency,
    Feb 3, 2016; Dallas, TX, USA; Miami Heat forward Chris Bosh (1) makes a jump shot against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half at the American Airlines Center. The Heat defeat the Mavericks 93-90. USA TODAY Sports / Jerome Miron
  • Chris Bosh and Dwyane Wade
    Jan 3, 2016; Washington, DC, USA; Miami Heat forward Chris Bosh (left) talks with Heat guard Dwyane Wade (right) on the bench against the Washington Wizards in the fourth quarter at Verizon Center. The Heat won 97-75. Reuters/Geoff Burke
1 of 2

Veteran forward Chris Bosh joining the Los Angeles Lakers as a free agent is "a natural possibility" according to an NBA insider who covers the Miami Heat. Bosh, the Heat and the NBA Players' Association have reportedly agreed to a resolution that would allow the two parties to move on. 

Bosh hasn't played for the Heat since February 2016 after his second bout with blood cot-related issues. Despite Bosh's insistence to return to the court, the Heat avoided the possibility of medical and legal issues in what turned into a delicate and unique situation. The Heat front office, led by president Pat Riley, were intent on keeping Bosh off the floor for over a year to evoke the insurance clause before the 2017 offseason. 

According to Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald, Bosh views the Lakers as a strong option in free agency. Rob Pelinka, the new Lakers general manager, is Bosh's former agent. "There have been discussions about Bosh’s departure being termed a “medical retirement,” but that is not definite. And Bosh has by no means ruled out playing again. The Lakers would be a natural possibility; Bosh spends his offseasons in Los Angeles and the Lakers’ general manager, Rob Pelinka, is Bosh’s former agent."

Chris Bosh free agency: Would Lakers take a gamble?

Of course, the Lakers could be reluctant to take a chance on Bosh, who remains on blood thinners and was never cleared by the Miami Heat doctors. Bosh reached four finals and won two championships during the LeBron James Era between 2010 and 2014.

According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, "a panel of doctors selected by the league and the association would determine whether a player with a potentially life-threatening medical condition would be cleared to play." Bosh would have to get the necessary clearances before making himself eligible for 2017 NBA Free Agency.

After his Heat narrowly missed out on a playoff berth, Riley said that the Chris Bosh situation was a delicate one. “There isn’t anybody in this organization that feels worse for C.B. than I do. It got a little sideways at the end because of feelings and things of that nature. I think in due time it will run its course and take care of itself.” A little later, he told Larry King l that “(the NBA) is a business. I know we -- as athletes and owners and people involved with the NBA -- never want to say it’s a business, and things like that. It’s is a business. And hurt does come in with that. But as president of the Miami Heat, I understand what he has to do.”

Chris Bosh, who signed a five-year, $US119 million ($AU159 million) contract with the Heat in 2014, is guaranteed approximately $US52 million ($AU69 million) over the next two seasons. However, a significant portion of Bosh's salary will be covered by insurance, allowing the Heat to clear up approximately $US26 million ($AU34 million) in salary cap space ahead of the 2017 NBA Free Agency period which starts July 1. 

Join the Discussion
Xinja emerges as potential startup bank after federal budget reforms
PwC, KPMG, Westpac and Commonwealth Bank among Australia’s top companies to work for
Microsoft says WannaCry ransomware must be a wake-up call for governments
Gov't reveals cyber attack in Australian businesses is rising
Aussie CeBIT starts; highlights cyber security, big data, FinTech, digital health and more
Aussie CeBIT starts; highlights cyber security, big data, FinTech, digital health and more
Aussies can save $3,184 per year by borrowing money online: Mozo
Aussies can save $3,184 per year by borrowing money online: Mozo
More Business
FDA to require restaurants to post nutritional info for their menu starting May 5
Melania Trump welcomes Queen Rania of Jordan, heads to an all-girls school
Pump hydro storage can help build 100 percent renewable energy grid
Study shows Western Australians are unhappiest at work; older, female employees are more satisfied
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
More News
New York Jets starting quarterback position up for grabs
WWE SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon reveals loaded lineup
Nick Kyrgios back to his erratic ways a week before the French Open
Warriors owner Joe Lacob to Cleveland Cavaliers: 'We have unfinished business'
Chris Bosh to Lakers 'a natural possibility' according to Miami Heat insider
Chris Bosh to Lakers 'a natural possibility' according to Miami Heat insider
Lionel Messi loses appeal over 21-month prison sentence
Lionel Messi loses appeal over 21-month prison sentence
More Sports
Spyslide webcam cover: Features, price and release details
Australia to soon grow medical marijuana locally, believes expert
Cyber attack 2017: Aussies urged to update anti-virus software
Telstra to refund nbn customers not receiving promised speeds
Pippa Middleton weds: All the pictures from the ‘wedding of the year’
Pippa Middleton weds: All the pictures from the ‘wedding of the year’
Apple Watch can now detect cardiac arrhythmia with 97 percent accuracy
Apple Watch can now detect cardiac arrhythmia with 97 percent accuracy
More Life
‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ spoilers: Force ghost cameo
'Supernatural' 12x23 finale spoilers
'Supernatural' 12x22 spoilers
'Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' season 4 finale: Ghost Rider rejoins team, tracks down Aida; ‘out of this world’ fan experience teased
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for May 22-26: Hilary has proof of Cane and Juliet's 'affair' [WATCH VIDEOS]
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for May 22-26
'12 Monkeys' Season 3 episode 3 'Enemy' and episode 4 'Brothers' spoilers: Cole and Ramse splinter to 2007 [WATCH VIDEOS]
'12 Monkeys' Season 3 episode 3 'Enemy' and episode 4 'Brothers' spoilers
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car