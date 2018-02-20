Chinese and Indian tourist arrivals in Australia jump to a record

Chinese and Indian tourists were arriving in Australia in record numbers. Nearly 1.4 million visitors from mainland China travelled here last year, which means a 13 percent jump from a year earlier, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics. Indian tourists saw a 15 percent increase from a year earlier, with the number of visitors climbing to 302,900.

Commsec data shows that over 300,000 Indian citizens arrived in Down Under last year. Indian tourist arrivals are climbing at a faster percentage pace compared to China, with the former recording up a massive 15.3 percent on the level of a year earlier. It is faster than the 13.3 percent advance seen in Chinese arrivals over the same period.

But still there are more Chinese tourists than Indian tourists in Australia. Despite the faster percentage pace of Indian tourist arrivals, they were still about 1.08 million less compared to their slightly more populous neighbour in numeric terms.

Experts are optimistic about Indian tourist arrivals. Senior economist Ryan Felsman from the securities unit of Commonwealth Bank of Australia recognised that much of the focus has been on Chinese tourism, but Indian visitors are arriving here in their droves.

He believes there is plenty of potential for Indian arrivals in the years to come. Felsman said India will be the fastest growing economy in the world over the next few years. The chances to travel grow as GDP per capita improves. That means a potential for Australian tourism.

As for the reasons why tourists come to Australia, Felsman said most are visiting family members who are studying in Sydney and Melbourne. Some visit the Bradman Museum in Bowral and the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Other popular attractions in Australia, specifically in late last century, were the country’s pristine coastline, the Outback featured in the 1986 comedy “Crocodile Dundee” starring actor Paul Hogan and the Sydney Harbour. Now Chinese tourists are exploring their horizons. Felsman added that there are now increasing calls for direct flights between mainlands China and Hobart, the state capital.

Both China and India see increasing and more affluent middle class and Australia's clean and unique environment appeal to them. The Business Times reported Felsman as saying that they are also attracted to high quality restaurants and hotels, safe cities, fresh food, art galleries, museums and warm weather. The growth in Indian tourists is expected to get even faster in the year ahead.

