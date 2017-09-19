Childhood cancers Australia: Neuroblastoma, Sarcoma, Leukaemia among focus of new clinical trials

Preparations of media for cultivating cancer cells, being made in cancer research laboratories at the Old Road Campus research building at Oxford University, in Oxford, Britain May 11, 2016. Reuters/Peter Nicholls

The Australian government has taken further step to help find a cure for several types of childhood cancers by backing ground-breaking clinical trials with $20 million. The clinical trial seeks to improve survival rates and quality of life for kids whose cancer currently has no prospect of cure. A world-leading initiative called Zero Childhood Cancer has brought together a national network of hospitals, clinicians and research centres across the country.

Childhood cancer is the cause of death of more children than any other disease in Australia. Each week, the nation loses three children and adolescents because of cancer.

“I am delighted that as of today, Australian kids will have access to this trial in Sydney, and it will be available to children with high risk or relapsed cancer nationally, as other sites open over the next few months," Minister for Health Greg Hunt said in a media release. He added that everything has to be done to protect and improve the lives of Aussie kids “who face an unimaginable battle so early in their lives.”

Hunt said it is an exciting time for medical research here as some of the brightest minds in the world work to find a cure for childhood cancers. Researchers’ initial focus would be common cancers that affect children. These include Neuroblastoma, Sarcoma, Leukaemia and brain cancers.

Tumour samples will be taken, grown and analysed in the laboratory. Tests will follow to determine the most effective treatments. Drugs can be tested for effectiveness prior to being administered to patients.

Moreover, the initiative will utilise genomics and drug screening in order to provide precision medicine for the children. It will treat each child’s cancer in the most targeted way and improve the chances for survival while side effects are reduced.

Hunt expressed gratitude to clinicians, researchers, doctors and nurses for the work they do that is “truly life changing.” The press release states that the federal government is committed to supporting and funding medical research.

The Zero Childhood Cancer initiative will be led by Children’s Cancer Institute and The Kids Cancer Centre at Sydney Children’s Hospital Randwick. The initiative will run nationally over a three-year period.

The Turnbull government also supports other key new initiatives to boost access to clinical trials, specifically for people with rare cancers including children. Aussie kids will have access to international research collaborations of paediatric brain cancer led by the Australian New Zealand Children’s Haematology and Oncology Group through AIM BRAIN.

