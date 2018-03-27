Childcare workers across Australia are walking off job to demand pay hike

Thousands of childcare workers across Australia were expected to walk off their job on Tuesday, leaving over 300 centres closed. The workers take part in an Australia-wide protest to demand a 30 percent pay hike.

Early childhood teachers and educators are the people who run the country’s childcare centres. At least 6,500 of them will likely be absent to join the protest, which comes after losing a Fair Work Commission equal pay test case in which they claimed that childcare work was undervalued, and blamed gender inequality.

Helen Gibbons, United Voice assistant national secretary, confirmed that there are around 320 centres from the east coast to the west coast that were set to close. She said there are a number of centres that will close rooms and send delegations along to the various actions happening across Australia.

Gibbons added that it was fairly obvious that this group of workers is massively underpaid and undervalued. ''You think about the enormous responsibility that they carry, and that they are skilled professional educators, and we are paying them as little as $21 an hour,” the Sydney Morning Herald reported her as saying.

The Independent Education Union described early childhood teachers’ works as being done in an environment that is "stressful and intense, noisy, requires dealing with human waste and confined,” The ABC reports. The union also said their work environment is “physically and emotionally demanding, professionally isolating, and likely to lead to higher levels of illness.”

In WA, hundreds of workers will join their national counterparts in the protest. Parents are encouraged to make alternative arrangements for their kids on Tuesday.

The ball was now in Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull’s court, according to United Voice WA Assistant Secretary Karma Lord. Lord said the Australian leader had plenty of time to “fix the mess,” and it is up to him now, adding families and educators are a strong team.

Gibbons said the country spent .49 per cent of GDP on early education, compared to the OECD average of .81 per cent. This is comparable to New Zealand, which spent .91 percent of its GDP on early education.

Education and Training Minister Simon Birmingham said in a statement that he expected early learning and childcare centres to pay workers “as much as they can afford.” He added that the government’s role is to assist families in accessing affordable care and not to run those centres.