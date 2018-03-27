Childcare workers across Australia are walking off job to demand pay hike

By on
Australian dollar
A customer counts his Australian dollar banknotes at an exchange office in downtown Cairo, Egypt, April 19, 2016. Reuters/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Thousands of childcare workers across Australia were expected to walk off their job on Tuesday, leaving over 300 centres closed. The workers take part in an Australia-wide protest to demand a 30 percent pay hike.

Early childhood teachers and educators are the people who run the country’s childcare centres. At least 6,500 of them will likely be absent to join the protest, which comes after losing a Fair Work Commission equal pay test case in which they claimed that childcare work was undervalued, and blamed gender inequality.

Helen Gibbons, United Voice assistant national secretary, confirmed that there are around 320 centres from the east coast to the west coast that were set to close. She said there are a number of centres that will close rooms and send delegations along to the various actions happening across Australia.

Gibbons added that it was fairly obvious that this group of workers is massively underpaid and undervalued. ''You think about the enormous responsibility that they carry, and that they are skilled professional educators, and we are paying them as little as $21 an hour,” the Sydney Morning Herald reported her as saying.

The Independent Education Union described early childhood teachers’ works as being done in an environment that is "stressful and intense, noisy, requires dealing with human waste and confined,” The ABC reports. The union also said their work environment is “physically and emotionally demanding, professionally isolating, and likely to lead to higher levels of illness.”

In WA, hundreds of workers will join their national counterparts in the protest. Parents are encouraged to make alternative arrangements for their kids on Tuesday.

The ball was now in Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull’s court, according to United Voice WA Assistant Secretary Karma Lord. Lord said the Australian leader had plenty of time to “fix the mess,” and it is up to him now, adding families and educators are a strong team.

Gibbons said the country spent .49 per cent of GDP on early education, compared to the OECD average of .81 per cent. This is comparable to New Zealand, which spent .91 percent of its GDP on early education.

Education and Training Minister Simon Birmingham said in a statement that he expected early learning and childcare centres to pay workers “as much as they can afford.” He added that the government’s role is to assist families in accessing affordable care and not to run those centres.

Related
Join the Discussion
Wesfarmers announces plans to spin off Coles supermarket
Verrency and Goodworld partner to bring charitable component to everyday financial transactions
Indian ride-sharing platform Ola lands in Sydney, offers free rides
Domino’s bans night-time deliveries to an Australian suburb to prioritise members' safety
PDB service: Telstra offers refunds after customers are hit with unauthorised charges
PDB service: Telstra offers refunds after customers are hit with unauthorised charges
Sydney Airport welcomed more than 1.3 million international passengers in February
Sydney Airport welcomed more than 1.3 million international passengers in February
More Business
National Day of Action: Parents, educators equipped with tools to combat cyberbullying
Donald Trump Jr's wife files for divorce as pair go 'separate ways'
Florida bridge collapse causes fatalities and crushed vehicles
Facebook permanently bans Britain First and leaders’ pages for anti-Muslim hate speech
Charleston shooter Dylann Roof’s sister arrested on drug and weapons charges
Charleston shooter Dylann Roof’s sister arrested on drug and weapons charges
US woman sentenced to jail for killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt
US woman sentenced to jail for killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt
More News
Novak Djokovic after Miami Masters loss: 'It's not working'
Los Angeles Lakers vs Detroit Pistons live stream: Watch NBA online
Steve Smith, David Warner could get life ban from Cricket Australia
Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star out for at least three weeks
Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star vows to return quickly
Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star vows to return quickly
Liverpool can beat Manchester City in Champions League, believes Lothar Matthaus
Liverpool can beat Manchester City in Champions League, believes Lothar Matthaus
More Sports
Geralt the Witcher heads to 'Soulcalibur VI' as playable character
Mozilla releases Firefox 59 with faster load times and improved privacy
Square Enix teases 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' release date leaks
'Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell 2018' listing posted on Amazon, then removed
Australians warned about salt content of sausages
Australians warned about salt content of sausages
Square Enix officially reveals 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' teaser included
Square Enix officially reveals 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' teaser included
More Life
‘Star Wars: Episode 9’: Mark Hamill’s ideas about Luke’s return
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Leaked pictures of zombies
‘Outlander’ season 4: Tobias Menzies could be back
'Coronation Street' spoilers from March 26-30 [VIDEOS]
'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers for March 27-30: Quinn defends Ridge
'The Bold and the Beautiful' March 27-30 spoilers [VIDEO]
'Aquaman' movie: Director won't release a 'subpar' trailer
‘Aquaman’ director justifies delay in trailer release
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car