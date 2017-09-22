'Chicago Fire' season 6 spoilers: Severide and Otis find new loves

The show returns September 28 on NBC
By @nessdoctor on
Chicago Fire FB
"Chicago Fire" official Facebook cover photo Facebook/NBCChicagoFire

Viewers might not yet know who survived that devastating fire that left everyone hanging by the time season 5 ended. There might have been some pretty obvious hints in the teaser, but viewers will not really know until the episode itself airs. While this means a lot of changes in this upcoming season of "Chicago Fire," one thing will remain constant -- and that is Otis’ virility.

Spoiler alert! This article contains “Chicago Fire” spoilers. Read on if you would like to know what happens before the next episode airs.

Earlier, executive producer Derek Haas has guaranteed viewers that once they get to see what exactly has happened in that fire, the show will jump two months ahead of time and move forward with what fans would expect from the show.

Talking to EW, he says that “There will be some fun to be had in the first episode” and that such fun is sure to include the likes of Otis and Cruz, whose unusual antics in the season might mean somebody new for Otis and another place for Molly’s.

There is a bar where Otis, Cruz and Brett live named Mac’s Bar and it will be going out of business very soon. They will see what it might have to offer them and if they could buy some equipment. Otis will get the idea if it could be time to build another Molly’s in the North and they will have some problems and victories while at it.

Severide will also get pretty lucky with love. When Brett’s hometown friend, Hope (Eloise Mumford) comes along, she will end up liking what Brett has been doing and will head out ot gain some favour amongst these firefighters. Other than Hope, Severide will also be flirting with Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) so it looks like he definitely will not be lonely this season.

This upcoming episode of “Chicago Fire” will air on September 28 on NBC. It can also be viewed in Australia on FOX 8.

Related
Join the Discussion
Employers suspected of exploiting foreign workers targeted in Western Australia
Regulator to examine NSW generators to ensure they operate by the rules
Australian agriculture becomes largest contributor to national GDP growth in 2016-17
Childers and Gin Gin to have better access to Centrelink, Medicare services
New guide for better data privacy management released for Australian organisations
New guide for better data privacy management released for Australian organisations
Same-sex marriage could add over $650M to the Australian economy annually: analysis
Same-sex marriage could add over $650M to the Australian economy annually: analysis
More Business
Conservative US Senator Ted Cruz ‘likes’ porn video on Twitter
Miss America 2017: Miss Texas Margana Wood slams Trump’s Charlottesville response
Pope Francis responds to Trump administration’s decision to end DACA
These states consider legal action to challenge DACA repeal
Sydney car crash: 'Lovely and bubbly' female model identified as third victim
Sydney car crash: 'Lovely and bubbly' female model identified as third victim
Entire Iraqi-American family arrested after father tried to deposit check in bank
Entire Iraqi-American family arrested after father tried to deposit check in bank
More News
Sebastian Vettel fears Max Verstappen, according to F1 foes
Andrew Bogut, Lakers agree to one-year contract
F1 Singapore Grand Prix: Daniel Ricciardo tops Practice 1
Lakers president Magic Johnson turned down job offers from Knicks, Warriors
Laver Cup: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal to team up
Laver Cup: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal to team up
2018 Davis Cup: Australia will host Germany in opener
2018 Davis Cup: Australia will host Germany in opener
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
'Gotham' season 4 spoilers: Why Fish Mooney is never coming back
'Chicago Fire' season 6 spoilers: Severide and Otis find new loves
‘Outlander’ season 3 episode 3: Meet Lord John Grey
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Leaked picture from production set
'General Hospital’ spoilers for Sept. 22: Elizabeth stays loyal to Franco
'General Hospital’ Sept. 22 spoilers [VIDEO]
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for Sept. 22: Phyllis supports Jack
'The Young and the Restless' Sept. 22 spoilers [VIDEO]
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car