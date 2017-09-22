'Chicago Fire' season 6 spoilers: Severide and Otis find new loves

Viewers might not yet know who survived that devastating fire that left everyone hanging by the time season 5 ended. There might have been some pretty obvious hints in the teaser, but viewers will not really know until the episode itself airs. While this means a lot of changes in this upcoming season of "Chicago Fire," one thing will remain constant -- and that is Otis’ virility.

Spoiler alert! This article contains “Chicago Fire” spoilers. Read on if you would like to know what happens before the next episode airs.

Earlier, executive producer Derek Haas has guaranteed viewers that once they get to see what exactly has happened in that fire, the show will jump two months ahead of time and move forward with what fans would expect from the show.

Talking to EW, he says that “There will be some fun to be had in the first episode” and that such fun is sure to include the likes of Otis and Cruz, whose unusual antics in the season might mean somebody new for Otis and another place for Molly’s.

There is a bar where Otis, Cruz and Brett live named Mac’s Bar and it will be going out of business very soon. They will see what it might have to offer them and if they could buy some equipment. Otis will get the idea if it could be time to build another Molly’s in the North and they will have some problems and victories while at it.

Severide will also get pretty lucky with love. When Brett’s hometown friend, Hope (Eloise Mumford) comes along, she will end up liking what Brett has been doing and will head out ot gain some favour amongst these firefighters. Other than Hope, Severide will also be flirting with Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) so it looks like he definitely will not be lonely this season.

This upcoming episode of “Chicago Fire” will air on September 28 on NBC. It can also be viewed in Australia on FOX 8.