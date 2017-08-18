Chart shows economic conditions are picking up in Australia's mining states

By on
Newcrest Mining Ltd
Miners are seen underground at the Newcrest Ridgeway mine in New South Wales in this undated handout photograph obtained July 22, 2009. Reuters/Newcrest Mining/Handout

The Australian labour market continues to soar as employment surged by 27,900 in seasonally adjusted terms last month, the Australian Bureau of Statistics has revealed. The job growth comes as economic conditions pick up in the country’s mining territories and states.

IFM Investors chief economist Alex Joiner tweeted a couple of charts on Thursday that show how the mining industry is doing. The charts from Joiner fit included latest jobs data from Seek and vacancy figures from Australia’s Department of Employment.

There has been a strong pickup in demand for mining sector workers, the charts reveal. They indicate that stronger commodity prices start to filter through to labour market conditions in Western Australia, the Northern Territory and Queensland.

mining jobs Economic conditions are picking up in the country’s mining territories and states.  IFM Investors, ABS

One of the charts reveals that annual employment growth in mining states and territories is rising at a faster pace compared to other parts of the country since 2014. Another chart shows stronger hiring levels have resulted to a drop in unemployment in the locations.

South Australia’s jobs situation

Meanwhile, experts urge the federal government to put off the changes in university funding due to SA’s unstable jobs situation. The closure of automotive manufacturing industry meant the funding changes should be postponed for 12 months, an employment expert said.

Flinders University Professor John Spoehr argued that the freeze on the changes was necessary to prevent “upward pressure” on SA’s unemployment rate. The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate has dropped to 6.2 percent from 6.6 percent.

“We are managing to keep it (the unemployment rate) below 7 per cent but there is a high risk that these measures, in combination with losses in the automotive and defence sectors, will work against containing unemployment,” The Advertiser quotes Spoehr as saying. He added the loss of automotive manufacturing is one of the most significant industry closures in SA’s history.

Susan Close, the acting state employment minister, said that SA needs a government that recognises challenges and pays attention to investment and employment. She believes the closure of Holden will cause more pain for the state.

But Opposition employment spokesman Corey Wingard said it is clear that the government does not have a cogent plan to turn around the situation. “It remains a huge concern that this government has failed to articulate an economic strategy to counter the loss of thousands of jobs in the automotive sector when Holden shuts its doors,” he said.

Bloomberg Politics/YouTube

Related
Join the Discussion
How artificial intelligence could affect your job
CBA chief Ian Narev’s retirement announced amid allegations bank breached money-laundering laws
LinkedIn is testing Career Advice in Australia
Australian business conditions hits a fresh multi-year peak
Australian fintech sector launches first dedicated employment platform
Australian fintech sector launches first dedicated employment platform
Employment growth in Australia is stronger in 2017 amid AI 'threats'
Employment growth in Australia is stronger in 2017 amid AI 'threats'
More Business
Diana’s bodyguard says crash ‘could have been avoided’, talks ‘glaring errors’
Charles or William: The UK reveals who they want as king
Spat starts with Barnaby Joyce's citizenship
Uber Australia to give free rides to anyone named Sam
Aussie teens want 'glamorous' jobs like footballers, actors and YouTubers: report
Aussie teens want 'glamorous' jobs like footballers, actors and YouTubers: report
Body cavity search: woman is suing police for '11-minute rape'
Body cavity search: woman is suing police for '11-minute rape'
More News
Rafael Nadal bittersweet after reclaiming World No. 1 ranking
Roger Federer vs Alexander Zverev live stream: Watch Rogers Cup Final online
Tony Parker injury update: Spurs PG targeting January comeback
Rafael Nadal upset by Denis Shapovalov at Montreal Masters
Manny Pacquiao vs Jeff Horn rematch set with all neutral judges
Manny Pacquiao vs Jeff Horn rematch set with all neutral judges
Kyrie Irving Trade: Spurs would get long-term commitment from guard
Kyrie Irving Trade: Spurs would get long-term commitment from guard
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
'Queen of the South' 'La Noche Oscura del Alma' spoilers [VIDEOS]
‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ season 5: Guest stars added; Charles Boyle for the win
'Coronation Street' Aug. 16 spoilers [VIDEOS]
Heida Reed and others join ‘Poldark’ season 4 read through
'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' spoilers: Snoke's power and weakness
Snoke’s true purpose and powers
'Outlander' season 3: New teasers released
New picture of scruffy looking Jamie from ‘Outlander’ season 3
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car