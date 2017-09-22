Charles Barkley slams NBA for catering to 'poor babies'

Charles Barkley, representing the 1992 United States Olympic "Dream Team" in the Basketball Hall of Fame class of 2010, speaks during the enshrinement news conference at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts August 13, 2010.

Charles Barkley, one of the 50 greatest players in NBA history, has slammed the league for altering the schedule to cater to its players. The NBA recently moved up the start of the season by a week, besides decreasing the number of back-to-back games and eliminating the possibility of teams playing four games in five nights.

Over the past few years, several teams such as the San Antonio Spurs, Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors have received flak from the media and fans for resting players during marquee match-ups. While the franchises have often used injury prevention as an excuse, the NBA has cracked the whip and has threatened to impose fines on teams that sit out star players.

"You know, these poor babies can't play back-to-back games. They're making 20, 30, 40 million dollars a year. But we want to make it convenient for them...We can't stress 'em out. So we're just going to make it more comfortable for them. The private jets and four-star hotels is not enough," said Barkley, while speaking at the Southern Methodist University on Wednesday. (Watch below)

Barkley, the 1993 NBA MVP, went as far as to sarcastically "commend the NBA" for reducing the number of back-to-back games. But Barkley's tone went from sarcastic to serious as he expressed his disappointment with the NBA.

"I am so angry -- angry -- at the NBA for (not) telling these guys, 'Wait a minute, we're paying you guys 30, 40 million dollars and you can't play basketball two days in a row?' I think it's a travesty that the NBA didn't just tell these guys to play basketball two days in a row. Moving the season up, it's just a joke to me."

In the past, Barkley has cited the example of his own era before criticising the current set-up. On Wednesday, Barkley was quick to point out that the players of his era "flew commercial flights" and weren't blessed with the luxuries of his successors. "I've sat with older guys who took trains and played three days in a row. I think it's a joke and travesty that these guys won't pay back-to-back games with all the private jets and stuff that they get. The NBA caved in, instead of making them play back-to-back games. ... I think it's a joke."

The 2017-18 NBA season gets underway on Oct. 16 with two marquee opening night matches pitting the Golden State Warriors against the Houston Rockets and the Cleveland Cavaliers against the Boston Celtics. The preseason kicks off on Sept. 30 as the Denver Nuggets visit the Warriors at the Oracle Arena.