Chandler Parsons injury update: Grizzlies star set for turnaround season

By @saihoops on
Chandler Parsons, Memphis Grizzlies
Jan 18, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Chandler Parsons (25) shoots as Washington Wizards forward Markieff Morris (5) defends during the first half at Verizon Center. USA TODAY Sports / Brad Mills

Memphis Grizzlies forward Chandler Parsons has vowed to have a turnaround season, a year after he played just 34 games for the Western Conference team. Parsons couldn't perform at an optimum level in the aftermath of surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee.

During the injury-ridden season, Parsons was constantly booed by Memphis fans at the FedExForum, which is often referred to as "The Grindhouse". But Parsons is hoping to win back the support of the fan base. 

"You get paid a certain salary, you're judged, and you're expected to perform at the highest level when you're getting paid at the highest level. To put it simply, I didn't last year. I truly believe it was 95 percent injury. I don't think I've lost my game or lost a step. Just physically, I wasn't there last year. I was a step slow, I wasn't athletic, I wasn't fast. I wasn't myself," the versatile forward told ESPN's Tim MacMahon in an interview.

Chandler Parsons hoping to win back fans in Memphis

After spending two seasons with the Dallas Mavericks, Parsons signed a four-year max contract worth US$94 million (AU$120 million) with the Grizzlies last summer. Parsons joined a Grizzlies team that already made long-term commitments to co-stars Mike Conley and Marc Gasol. However, the team is set to go a transformation in the 2017-18 season after the departures of veterans Zach Randolph and Tony Allen. 

Parsons spent most of the offseason focusing on training instead of extensive rehab to recover from knee surgery. "I dedicated my entire summer to my body. I can't even really compare it to last year because it's night and day how my body feels, the kind of shape I'm in. I'm lean. I'm playing 5-on-5, one-on-one, 2-on-2, 3-on-3. Working out five times a week. I'm doing stuff now that basically I couldn't even do throughout the season last year. It's completely different."

Chandler Parsons, a seventh-year forward, averaged a career-low tally of 6.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game in his first season with the Memphis Grizzlies. Parsons clocked in less than 20 minutes per game due his recurring knee injury. Stay tuned for the latest Chandler Parsons injury update.

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car