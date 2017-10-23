Cassandra Thornburn: Ex-husband Karl Stefanovic is dead to me

Karl Stefanovic is dead to his ex-wife. Cassandra Thorburn, who had been married to him for 21 years, has broken her silence, saying they would never become friends again.

Speaking with Woman’s Day magazine, Thornburn, 46, admitted that she was in a “very dark place” in the beginning of the split. She functioned as a single mum, but there were times when she doubted herself as everything. That was before, though. She is now a “very different woman.”

“I get up every day with only one purpose – to make sure my three beautiful kids are happy – everything else really doesn’t matter,” she said. “I’m only concentrating on being strong in every day, and being the best mum I can be.”

She looked at it as akin to going through stages of grief. For her, Stefanovic is dead. “The children still have a father but I don’t have a husband. He really is dead to me, and no, we won’t ever be friends again.”

Thorburn and Stefanovic, who have three children together, divorced in 2016. Stefanovic previously credited the former ABC reporter for giving up a promising career and instead becoming his wife and the mother of his children. He lamented the failure of his marriage last year, saying it was a difficult phase but as long as their children weren’t featured in the media, it would be fine.

Both parties declined to reveal the reason for their split. Reports claimed that the two had had issues for a long time, and so their divorce did not surprise staff at the Nine Network. Sources told New Idea magazine then that the tipping point in their relationship happened at the Logie Awards in May 2016 when Stefanovic was “off getting drunk” instead of looking after Thornburn.

Stefanovic, 43, is now dating 33-year-old shoe designer Jasmine Yarbrough. They allegedly started seeing each other three months after his split from his wife.