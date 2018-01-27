Caroline Wozniacki wins Australian Open for first Grand Slam title

Caroline Wozniacki, 2018 Australian Open
Tennis - Australian Open - Women's Singles Final - Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, Australia, January 27, 2018. Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki celebrates with the trophy after winning the final against Romania's Simona Halep. Reuters / Issei Kato

World No. 2 Caroline Wozniacki achived her childhood dream Saturday by capturing the 2018 Australian Open title, the first Grand Slam victory of her career. It took the Dane 43 Grand Slam appearances at two failed attempts in the finals before claiming her first major championship. 

After beating pre-tournament favourite and top seed Simona Halep 7-6 (2), 3-6, 6-4 in the final, Wozniacki breathed a sigh of relief and admitted that she feared ending her career with a Grand Slam title. "I'm sorry I'm just taking a second to hug Daphne. I dreamt of this moment so many years, to be here now it's a dream come true," an emotional Wozniacki said in her post-match interview.

With the victory, Wozniacki will return to World No. 1 for the first time in six years. According to ESPN, no other women's singles competitor has returned to the apex of tennis after such a lengthy interval. 

Wozniacki consoled Haelp, another top star seeking her first major title. "I know that today is a tough day. I'm sorry I had to win today but I'm sure we'll have many matches in the future. Incredible match, incredible fight. And again, I'm sorry."

Halep, playing with an injured left ankle, rallied from a break down in the third set to lead 4-3 before her opponent took a medical time out. After Wozniacki got her left knee taped, the Dane came out all guns blazing and finished the third set 6-4.

"It's not easy to talk now, she played amazing. It's been a great tournament for me. I started not very well with the ankle injury. I just wanted to give my best every match, which I did. Of course I'm sad I couldn't win today but Caroline was better than me. Sad that I couldn't make it the third time, maybe the fourth time will be with luck," said Halep, while congratulating her opponent. 

