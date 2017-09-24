Carmelo Anthony traded to Thunder, Knicks receive Enes Kanter, Doug McDermott

Nov 28, 2016; New York, NY, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) drives to the basket past New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony (7) during the first quarter at Madison Square Garden.

Nov 28, 2016; New York, NY, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) drives to the basket past New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony (7) during the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. USA TODAY Sports / Adam Hunger

The final blockbuster trade prior to the 2017-18 NBA season went down early Saturday as the New York Knicks agreed to send star forward Carmelo Anthony to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Enes Kanter, Doug McDermott and the Chicago Bulls' 2018 second round pick. Anthony was willing to waive his no-trade clause for a move to the Thunder, the Cleveland Cavaliers or the Houston Rockets.

The 33-year-old Anthony waived his US$8.1 million (AU$10.2 million) trade kicker to accommodate the deal. Since training camp gets underway Monday, it had become No. 1 priority for the Knicks and Anthony to come to terms on a trade. For several months, the Knicks engaged the Houston Rockets and were close to finalizing a deal in July. However, New York was reportedly unhappy with Houston's offer which included Ryan Anderson's hefty contract.

Carmelo Anthony Trade: OKC form new Big Three

The Thunder will now form their own Big Three comprising of Russell Westbrook, the reigning MVP, Paul George, the All-Star forward, and Anthony. They acquired George at the start of free agency from the Indiana Pacers. Though the Golden State Warriors are still favoured to win the West and repeat as NBA champions, analysts reckon that teams such Thunder, Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs would add to intrigue.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Thunder and Knicks front offices went back-and-forth on scenarios but couldn't pull trigger until Anthony added OKC to his list of destinations.

"Thunder general manager Sam Presti and Knicks GM Scott Perry had been talking on and off about a possible deal for weeks. Talks intensified in the 24 hours before Saturday's agreement, league sources said. As training camp loomed next week, Perry increasingly wanted no part of the circus that awaited his franchise with media day and Anthony's arrival both on Monday. Around the organization and Anthony, there was a belief that the unresolved saga would become a suffocating daily issue."

Since Carmelo Anthony has two years and US$54 million (AU$68 million) left on his five-year contract, the Thunder have made a significant commitment to luxury tax. Though Anthony has a Player Option in 2018-19, most NBA general managers expect the All-Star to opt into the final year of his deal. The Thunder would be paying approximately US$28 million (AU$34 million) in a luxury tax bill this coming season.