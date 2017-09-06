Carmelo Anthony Trade: Jabari Parker emerges as target for Knicks

By @saihoops on
Carmelo Anthony trade, Portland Trail Blazers
Mar 14, 2017; New York, NY, USA; New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony (7) looks to shoot against the Indiana Pacers during the second half at Madison Square Garden. USA TODAY Sports / Adam Hunger

The New York Knicks have tried to engage the Milwaukee Bucks as a third team in the long overdue Carmelo Anthony to Houston Rockets trade. The names of fourth-year forward Jabari Parker, besides centres Greg Monroe and John Henson, have been brought up in discussions between the Knicks, Bucks and Rockets.

It's no secret that Anthony is willing to waive his no-trade clause only for a move to either Houston or the Cleveland Cavaliers. Since the Knicks are committed to acquiring a combination of a young player, first-round draft pick and/or expiring contract in exchange for Anthony, the Rockets have struggled to put togehter a package to help facilaite the trade to Houston. The Rockets have reportedly offered stretch-4 power forward Ryan Anderson, who has three years and US$60 million (AU$75 million) left on his contract. 

According to ESPN's Ian Begley, the Bucks could be inclined to trade Parker in order to shed the contract of either John Henson or Greg Monroe.

"One name that came up in those (very) preliminary talks? Bucks forward Jabari Parker, per league sources. It's unclear which side -- the Knicks or Bucks -- brought up Parker's name. What is clear is that Parker would have been part of an outgoing package that included a larger Bucks contract, such as John Henson's or Greg Monroe's. If that deal had come to fruition, the Knicks would have received the type of return they'd long hoped for in an Anthony trade: a young player on a below-market contract in Parker," Begley wrote in his report published Tuesday.

The 33-year-old Carmelo Anthony has a total of US$54.2 million (AU$70.9 million) left on the five-year contract he signed with the Knicks in 2014. He is owed US$26.2 million (AU$34.4 million) for the 2017-18 season followed by another US$27.9 million (AU$36.7 million) for the 2018-19 season (Player Option). It's highly unlikely that Anthony suits up for the Knicks for the entirity of the upcoming season. Insiders expect Anthony to be dealt at the trade deadline.  

