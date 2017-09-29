Carmelo Anthony, Paul George thought they were Cleveland-bound on draft night

By @saihoops on
Paul George, Carmelo Anthony
Mar 14, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Paul George (13) drives to the basket against New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony (7) during the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. USA TODAY Sports / Adam Hunger

Carmelo Anthony and Paul George were two disgruntled All-Stars at the start of the offseason and it was imminent that both forwards would get their trade requests honoured. And while George and Anthony ended up as teammates on the Oklahoma City Thunder, they could have easily been on the Cleveland Cavaliers.

On NBA draft night, the Cavaliers were close to completing a set of trades that would have sent Anthony and George to Cleveland, Kevin Love to Denver Nuggets and a package of young players and expiring contracts to the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks. However, the Cavs were dealing with a front office crisis and the trade was rebuffed. A few days before free agency, the Pacers shockingly traded George to the Thunder. 

Anthony has revealed that he kept in touch with George during the entire offseason. "Me and PG have a very close friendship. Actually, it was funny because me and PG was supposed to be in Cleveland on draft night. We were communicating about that. The deal was actually done and it got called off on draft night, so me and PG stayed connected throughout the course of the season," the 10-time All-Star told SiriusXM in an interview, via ESPN's Ian Begley.

Anthony and George nearly joined LeBron James in Cleveland

The Knicks were in a catch-22 situation since Anthony wasn't willing to waive his no-trade clause for any team not named the Cleveland Cavaliers, Houston Rockets or Oklahoma City Thunder. After negotiations with the Cavs and Rockets fell through, the Thunder came forward with a 11th hour trade that came fruition. Anthony admittedly wanted to join training camp with his new team instead of staying in New York.

Earlier this week, ESPN's Dave McMenamin revealed that the Cavs and Knicks revisited Carmelo Anthony trade talks, before adding that New York were keen to acquire Tristan Thompson. "New York asked Cleveland to include Tristan Thompson in its offer; the Cavs were steadfast in their package featuring Iman Shumpert and Channing Frye and negotiations fell apart."

The 33-year-old Carmelo Anthony waived his US$8.1 million (AU$10.2 million) trade kicker to accommodate a move to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Anthony owns a Player Option for the 2018-19 season. Paul George, too, owns a Player Option worth US$20 million (AU$25 million) for the 2018-19 season. While the aging Anthony is expected to opt in, the younger George has already stated his desire to test free agency. 

