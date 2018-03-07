Carmelo Anthony passes Jerry West on all-time scoring list

Jan 27, 2018; Detroit, MI, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Carmelo Anthony (7) gets defended by Detroit Pistons guard Langston Galloway (9) during the third quarter at Little Caesars Arena.

Oklahoma City Thunder star Carmelo Anthony moved into the top 20 on the all-time NBA scoring list Tuesday (Wednesday AEDT) during the team's 122-112 loss to the Houston Rockets. Anthony scored 23 points at the Chesapeake Energy Arena to move past Los Angeles Lakers great Jerry West in the list.

Anthony, with 25,210 points, now trails Indiana Pacers legend Reggie Miller, who finished his career with 25,279 points. The 10-time NBA All-Star passed up West when he made a three from the left wing in the first quarter against the Rockets.

"It's an honour, I don't want to sit here and say that it's not an honour. It's a blessing to be on that list, top 20. I don't even know what else to say about that," said Anthony said the game.

The 33-year-old forward said that he would have preferred crossing the milestone in a victory. The Thunder, with a 37-29 record, are currently in danger of missing the playoffs.

"I wish it would've came with a win tonight, but aside from that, I accept it and I think I should be proud of making that list. To be 20th in history of this game is something that I never, ever thought of, ever dreamt of. To be in this situation right now and still have years to go in this league is definitely a blessing for me," added Anthony, via ESPN.

This year, Anthony has already moved past Allen Iverson, Ray Allen, Vince Carter, Patrick Ewing, and now West, while the 25,000-point mark.

Anthony is averaging a tally of 16.9 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists this season -- his career-low figures by nearly four points per game. Anthony has been often used as a fourth option in Oklahoma's offense behind reigning MVP Russell Westbrook, Paul George and centre Steven Adams.