Carmelo Anthony passes Jerry West on all-time scoring list

By @saihoops on
Carmelo Anthony, Oklahoma City Thunder
Jan 27, 2018; Detroit, MI, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Carmelo Anthony (7) gets defended by Detroit Pistons guard Langston Galloway (9) during the third quarter at Little Caesars Arena. USA TODAY Sports / Raj Mehta

Oklahoma City Thunder star Carmelo Anthony moved into the top 20 on the all-time NBA scoring list Tuesday (Wednesday AEDT) during the team's 122-112 loss to the Houston Rockets. Anthony scored 23 points at the Chesapeake Energy Arena to move past Los Angeles Lakers great Jerry West in the list. 

Anthony, with 25,210 points, now trails Indiana Pacers legend Reggie Miller, who finished his career with 25,279 points. The 10-time NBA All-Star passed up West when he made a three from the left wing in the first quarter against the Rockets.

"It's an honour, I don't want to sit here and say that it's not an honour. It's a blessing to be on that list, top 20. I don't even know what else to say about that," said Anthony said the game.

The 33-year-old forward said that he would have preferred crossing the milestone in a victory. The Thunder, with a 37-29 record, are currently in danger of missing the playoffs. 

"I wish it would've came with a win tonight, but aside from that, I accept it and I think I should be proud of making that list. To be 20th in history of this game is something that I never, ever thought of, ever dreamt of. To be in this situation right now and still have years to go in this league is definitely a blessing for me," added Anthony, via ESPN.

This year, Anthony has already moved past Allen Iverson, Ray Allen, Vince Carter, Patrick Ewing, and now West, while the 25,000-point mark.

Anthony is averaging a tally of 16.9 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists this season -- his career-low figures by nearly four points per game. Anthony has been often used as a fourth option in Oklahoma's offense behind reigning MVP Russell Westbrook, Paul George and centre Steven Adams. 

Join the Discussion
Australian fashion brand Zachary the Label reportedly goes into voluntary administration
Study assesses Australian supermarkets' nutrition, obesity prevention policies
Avon to close Australia and New Zealand operations by end of 2018
Philip Morris International again recognised as a Global Top Employer
Costco to build distribution site in Western Sydney, create hundreds of jobs
Costco to build distribution site in Western Sydney, create hundreds of jobs
Retail Food Group's shares plunge to a 10-year low
Retail Food Group's shares plunge to a 10-year low
More Business
One in 10 Australian working women experienced sexual harassment: landmark national survey
Barnaby Joyce declares 'anything that's personal in nature is nobody else's business'
Trump reportedly jokes Melania could be next to leave at Gridiron dinner
'Fab Four': William, Kate Middleton, Harry, Meghan Markle appear on stage together
Adult film star Stormy Daniels reportedly sues Donald Trump
Adult film star Stormy Daniels reportedly sues Donald Trump
Teen’s rape organised by mother, QLD Police hunting for rapist
Teen’s rape organised by mother, QLD Police hunting for rapist
More News
Canelo Alvarez fails drug test ahead of Tripe G rematch
PSG vs Real Madrid live stream: Watch Champions League online in Australia
Oklahoma City Thunder vs Houston Rockets live stream: Watch NBA online
Damian Lillard brilliance snaps Lakers winning streak
NFL Trade News: Cowboys could acquire Earl Thomas from Seahawks
NFL Trade News: Cowboys could acquire Earl Thomas from Seahawks
Carmelo Anthony passes Jerry West on all-time scoring list
Carmelo Anthony passes Jerry West on all-time scoring list
More Sports
New Steam games for March week 1: 'Rise of Insanity' and more
'Far Cry 5' map editor allows gamers to use 'Assassin's Creed' objects
One in 10 Australian working women experienced sexual harassment: landmark national survey
Steam sale: Hellstorm Bundle from Fanatical contains 8 games worth US$1.99
Chinese toddler locks mum’s iPhone for 47 years
Chinese toddler locks mum’s iPhone for 47 years
Family finds world's oldest known message-in-a-bottle on Australian beach
Family finds world's oldest known message-in-a-bottle on Australian beach
More Life
'Grey's Anatomy' season 14, episode 15 spoilers
Adult film star Stormy Daniels reportedly sues Donald Trump
'Gotham' season 4 episode 13 spoilers [VIDEO]
‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Spider-Man gets new armoured costume
'The 100' season 5: Behind-the-scenes video released
‘The 100’ season 5: Valiant Bellamy picture
'Outlander' season 4 leaked pictures: Brianna gets a beautiful new costume
‘Outlander’ season 4 spoilers: Brianna meets someone in Scotland
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car