Carmelo Anthony booed in return to New York as Thunder lose

Star forward Carmelo Anthony was mercilessly booed on his return to Madison Square Garden Saturday (Sunday AEDT) as the New York Knicks beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 111-96. Anthony was returning to the Big Apple for the first time since the Knicks traded him to the Thunder ahead of the 2017-18 NBA season.

Anthony and the Thunder continued to struggle despite assembling a roster that many felt would challenge the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets for supremacy in the Western Conference. While Anthony shot 5/18 from the field for his 12 points, Paul George went 6/14 for his 18 points and 9 rebounds. Though Russell Westbrook had another subpar game, the reigning MVP shot 50 percent from the field.

On the eve of the game, Anthony admitted that New York will always be home and that his return to Madison Square Garden would be an emotional moment. "That's home. Being back in there, being on the other side, running out the other side of the tunnel, seeing people that I became close with, seeing my family that I can't really much right now because I'm in Oklahoma City -- my son, my wife -- seeing them, having them be there, is very important. So I think it'll be a fun game, a fun night. Emotional as far as excited being back on that court."

Carmelo Anthony gets cheered and then booed

As aptly described by the Associated Press, Anthony received some cheers at the start of the evening. "Anthony received a pair of loud cheers during pregame introductions, before and at the end of a video tribute showing his highlights on the court and his charitable efforts off it that was played after the first four Thunder starters were announced. But the boos became more noticeable once play got underway, and soon they were coming every time he touched the ball."

The Knicks, playing without franchise star Kristaps Porzingis, were bolstered by a 30-point performance from journeyman Michael Beasley. Starting two-guard Courtney Lee added 20 points while the Knicks bench contributed a haul of 33 points with Doug McDermott and Ron Baker combining for 6/9 from the three-point line. Though the game was evenly poised entering the fourth quarter, Knicks outscored Thunder 31-23 in the final 12 minutes to register their 16th win of the season.

After their loss to the Knicks, Anthony and the Oklahoma City Thunder will now return home to host the Denver Nuggets (Monday), Utah Jazz (Wednesday) and Atlanta Hawks (Friday). The Thunder are currently clinging to the eighth spot in the Western Conference with a sub .500 record.