Cannabis legalisation debate heats up in Australia as independent senator attempts to overturn ban on doctors prescribing the drug

By @ritwikroy1985 on
cannabis
A variety of medicinal marijuana buds in jars are pictured at Los Angeles Patients & Caregivers Group dispensary in West Hollywood, California U.S., October 18, 2016. Reuters/Mario Anzuoni

Latest cannabis legalisation reports suggest that independent senator Jacqui Lambie is in the process of teaming up with the Greens and One Nation to overturn a ban on doctors who are prescribing treatments not registered but are readily available. A senior drugs regulator has warned that any attempt to weaken medical marijuana regulation will force people to bring the drug in large quantities via customs.

Lambie will try and repeal the law that forces terminally ill patients to procure cannabis only from registered growers. She believes that if doctors are in favour of medicinal cannabis to treat terminally ill patients, then the government must not be meddlesome and allow doctors to do their job. Lambie added that terminally ill patients should be treated with respect and humanity for their last days on Earth.

John Skerritt, Health Products Regulation Group deputy secretary, has also given his views. He said that sourcing marijuana from non-regulated growers or from overseas will lead to major issues. According to Herald Sun, Skerritt, while addressing a senate estimates hearing, said that the major challenge with marijuana products are their varying levels of THC concentration. There have also been reports of people dying from unsafe medicinal cannabis products overseas. Health Minister Greg Hunt said that a previous attempt to repeal the law would have undermined the local, safe, regulated and growing medicinal cannabis industry.

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews has released footage of cultivation of the drug and believes that the treatment is going to change many lives. Hundreds of children will have access to medicinal cannabis from August in Victoria. The State Government has delivered up to 160 plants. The video released shows forensic testers trimming and drying the crop before it is pressed into oil. Victoria is now the first state to legalise marijuana for medical purposes. Crops have also been approved in New South Wales, Western Australia and Queensland.

Research has shown that medical marijuana compound Cannabidiol can reduce convulsive seizures in children having severe epilepsy. The Andrews Government spent almost one million dollars in March to procure the drug from Canada to treat 29 children with severe epilepsy. It was thought that the wait to locally grow cannabis would take too long. Health Minister Jill Hennessy had said earlier that the next step would be to determine which adults will be eligible for treatment with medicinal cannabis.

What is your opinion about medical marijuana legalisation in Australia? Share your views below.

Related
Join the Discussion
Aldi offers cheaper grocery basket than Woolworths, Coles and IGA: Choice
Coles says food and grocery prices must come down further
Airline heads lay out alternatives to laptop bans
First-home buyer activity in NSW to surge on July 1: CoreLogic
Jobs in Australia: Business surveys and ads point to growth in hiring
Jobs in Australia: Business surveys and ads point to growth in hiring
ANZ cuts interest and principal loans, hikes interest-only rates
ANZ cuts interest and principal loans, hikes interest-only rates
More Business
FDA to require restaurants to post nutritional info for their menu starting May 5
Melania Trump welcomes Queen Rania of Jordan, heads to an all-girls school
Pump hydro storage can help build 100 percent renewable energy grid
Study shows Western Australians are unhappiest at work; older, female employees are more satisfied
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
More News
Kevin Durant denies talking to Draymond Green after 2016 NBA Finals
Rafael Nadal now the favourite to win 2017 Wimbledon, according to Mats Wilander
Roger Federer returns to action at the Mercedes Cup in Stuttgart
Rafael Nadal vs Stan Wawrinka live stream: Watch 2017 French Open final online
2017 NBA Draft: Atlanta Hawks target Jarrett Allen with 19th pick
2017 NBA Draft: Atlanta Hawks target Jarrett Allen with 19th pick
2017 NBA Finals live streaming: Watch Warriors vs Cavaliers Game 5 online, preview
2017 NBA Finals live streaming: Watch Warriors vs Cavaliers Game 5 online, preview
More Sports
MacBook Pro 2018 possibly armed with 30-percent more Intel chip power
Tesla Model 3 leaked feature worry experts
Aussies hit worst at Microsoft Outlook global outage
Steam sale: Pay only US$1.99 for 10 games with the Cryptic Bundle 7
Acer Predator Triton 700 specs, price and release details: New ultra-thin gaming laptop packs GTX 1080 and Max-Q
Acer Predator Triton 700 gaming laptop specs, price and release details
iOS 10.3.3: Second beta release pushes potential iOS 10.3.1 jailbreak on the brink
Apple rolls out second beta of near-perfect iOS 10.3.3
More Life
‘Doctor Who’ season 10 episode 9: Mark Gatiss admits protesting against black actor’s casting as Victorian soldier
‘Outlander’ season 3: ‘Well done’ says Diana Gabaldon
#TheVoiceAU app error irks voting fans, viewers accuse show of being 'rigged'
'Deadpool 2' adds a new mutant as a villain
'Game of Thrones' season 7: Beric Dondarrion and Tormund teased in new set of behind-the-scenes pictures
‘Game of Thrones’ season 7: Beric Dondarrion is back
'Neighbours' spoilers for June 13-16: Piper leads a student petition against Finn's changes
'Neighbours' spoilers for June 13-16
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car