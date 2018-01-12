Canelo Alvarez vs Triple G rematch set for May 5

By @saihoops on
Golovkin
World champion Gennadiy Golovkin of Kazakhstan reacts after defeating Martin Murray of England during the WBA-WBC-IBO Middleweight World Championship in Monte Carlo, early February 22, 2015. Golovkin defended his title, defeating Murray in the 12 rounds. Reuters/Eric Gaillard

The highly-anticipated rematch between middleweights Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin has been confirmed for May 5, according to several reports. On Sept. 16, 2016, the undefeated Golovkin and Alvarez fought to a draw at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Though Golovkin retained his World Boxing Council (WBC), World Boxing Association (WBA) and International Boxing Federation (IBF) championships, the 35-year-old from Kazakhstan came away from the bout with a 37-0-1 record as opposed to the flawless 38-0 record. Several analysts felt Golovkin was robbed off a victory despite Alvarez landing the most impactful jabs in the 12-round bout. 

According to the Los Angeles Times, there is no rematch clause for a third fight. “It’s going to be another great fight, so it’ll likely be a natural to do another rematch, but it’s not in the agreement,” promoter Eric Gomez was quoted as saying.

He did not ruled out a third fight. “We want to concentrate on getting this (second Alvarez-Golovkin fight) done and then we can talk about a third fight later. We've exchanged contracts. We've gone through three revisions. All the major points have been worked out. There's some details that are important, but they're not the major points."

Gomez, the president of Oscar De La Hoya's Golden Boy Promotions, revealed that York’s Madison Square Garden has made a big offer to stage Canelo Alvarez vs Triple G II. The report added that rematch would be staged at either MSG or the T-Mobile Arena. “Very strong, huge (chance the fight happens at MSG). It is expensive being in New York -- the overhead, the hotels -- but those are the two leading contenders and once we get the contracts signed, we’ll get to work.”

Related
Join the Discussion
Aussies bought more vehicles in 2017 and here are top selling nameplates
Queensland property market 2018: Prices expected to grow faster than in 2017
iPhones slow down: Queensland-based law firm considers taking legal action against Apple
Post-Christmas bargain: Aussies sell unwanted gifts at eBay, Gumtre below retail price
JB Hi-Fi shares spike to highest point despite Amazon Australia's launch
JB Hi-Fi shares spike to highest point despite Amazon Australia's launch
Australian startup Canva achieves 'unicorn' status
Australian startup Canva achieves 'unicorn' status
More Business
Jerusalem vote: Trump will be watching; US will take notes, says envoy
Christmas leaves Australian couples too busy to make love
Teenagers reportedly bashed, stabbed in Victoria as supposed attackers shouted 'Aussie scum'
Australian Isaac Emmanuel Roberts arrested in Indonesia for carrying drugs
Melbourne car ramming a ‘deliberate act’ but not treated as terrorism-related yet
Melbourne car ramming a ‘deliberate act’ but not treated as terrorism-related yet
Aussies are cutting down on basic necessities amid rising costs of living
Aussies are cutting down on basic necessities amid rising costs of living
More News
Ronda Rousey to WWE: Former UFC star could debut soon
Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers: Watch NBA London Games online
2018 Australian Open draw live stream: How to watch online
NBA Trade News: Pistons, Jazz, Blazers target Nikola Mirotic
Canelo Alvarez vs Triple G rematch set for May 5
Canelo Alvarez vs Triple G rematch set for May 5
Glenn Maxwell dropped for Australia vs England ODI series
Glenn Maxwell dropped for Australia vs England ODI series
More Sports
Best 2017 Australian video games you might have missed
RPG Steam sale: Fanatical bundle offers 8 role-playing games for US$2.49
‘Oxenfree’ costs zero dollars as part of GOG Winter Sale
US baby conceived only a year after her mother was born
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
More Life
'Blue Bloods' season 8 episode 13 'Erasing History' spoilers
‘Star Wars Rebels’ season 4: Final musical score done
Netflix releases new trailer for 'Altered Carbon,' shows drawback of immortality
'The Big Bang Theory' season 11 episode 14 spoilers
'General Hospital' spoilers for Jan. 12: Carly compromises [VIDEOS]
'General Hospital' Jan. 12 spoilers
'Outlander' season 4: Exclusive scene releasing this Sunday
‘Outlander’ season 4: Sam Heughan on what Droughtlander feels like
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car