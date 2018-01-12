Canelo Alvarez vs Triple G rematch set for May 5

World champion Gennadiy Golovkin of Kazakhstan reacts after defeating Martin Murray of England during the WBA-WBC-IBO Middleweight World Championship in Monte Carlo, early February 22, 2015. Golovkin defended his title, defeating Murray in the 12 rounds.

The highly-anticipated rematch between middleweights Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin has been confirmed for May 5, according to several reports. On Sept. 16, 2016, the undefeated Golovkin and Alvarez fought to a draw at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Though Golovkin retained his World Boxing Council (WBC), World Boxing Association (WBA) and International Boxing Federation (IBF) championships, the 35-year-old from Kazakhstan came away from the bout with a 37-0-1 record as opposed to the flawless 38-0 record. Several analysts felt Golovkin was robbed off a victory despite Alvarez landing the most impactful jabs in the 12-round bout.

According to the Los Angeles Times, there is no rematch clause for a third fight. “It’s going to be another great fight, so it’ll likely be a natural to do another rematch, but it’s not in the agreement,” promoter Eric Gomez was quoted as saying.

He did not ruled out a third fight. “We want to concentrate on getting this (second Alvarez-Golovkin fight) done and then we can talk about a third fight later. We've exchanged contracts. We've gone through three revisions. All the major points have been worked out. There's some details that are important, but they're not the major points."

Gomez, the president of Oscar De La Hoya's Golden Boy Promotions, revealed that York’s Madison Square Garden has made a big offer to stage Canelo Alvarez vs Triple G II. The report added that rematch would be staged at either MSG or the T-Mobile Arena. “Very strong, huge (chance the fight happens at MSG). It is expensive being in New York -- the overhead, the hotels -- but those are the two leading contenders and once we get the contracts signed, we’ll get to work.”