Canelo Alvarez suspended, rematch vs Gennady Golovkin in jeopardy

The Nevada State Athletic Commission suspended Mexican boxing star Canelo Alvarez on Friday (Saturday AEDT) due to his two positive tests for banned substance clenbuterol. The much-hyped rematch between Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin on May 5 is now in jeopardy of being cancelled.

According to ESPN's Dan Rafael, Alvarez will appear at a commision hearing on April 10 -- either in person or via telephone -- to plead his case a month before the scheduled fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. At the hearing, the commission will take a final call on whether to allow the fight to go ahead as scheduled.

"Mr. Alvarez is temporarily suspended by the Nevada State Athletic Commission for his adverse analytical findings, that being clenbuterol, on Feb. 17 and 20. A commission hearing is scheduled for April 10, 2018, to hear from Mr. Alvarez," commission executive director Bob Bennett said via a statement.

Will Canelo vs GGG 2 go ahead as planned?

Earlier this week, Gennady Golovkin a.k.a. Triple G accused Alvarez of being "a serial drug cheat" and a doper ahead of their highly-anticipated rematch. "Again with Mexican meat? Come on. I told you, it's not Mexican meat. This is Canelo. This is his team. This is his promotion. Canelo is cheating. They're using these drugs, and everybody is just trying to pretend it's not happening,"

Alvarez was subject to random tests by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association in his Mexican hometown of Guadalajara on Feb. 17 and Feb. 20. After failing the test, Alvarez' camp cited "a meat contamination" as the reason before shifting his training camp from Mexico to the U.S.A.

Golden Boy Promotions, the promoters of Canelo vs Triple G Part 2, released a statement, expressing confidence that Alvarez will escape the suspension and be cleared for the fight. "We respect the Nevada State Athletic Commission's process and will vigorously present Canelo's case throughout. Over his career, Canelo has tested clean more than 90 times and would never intentionally take a banned substance," spokesman Stefan Friedman was quoted as saying by ESPN.

Despite the latest controversies, the boxing world is hoping to gear up for Triple G vs Canelo Alvarez Part 2 on May 5 (HBO PPV, 8 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. AEDT on May 6). The rematch was made official in January, four months after their contentious draw on Sept. 16, 2017.