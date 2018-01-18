Canberra ranks among Australia's most affordable places to live: Numbeo data

A customer looks at bananas in a supermarket in Sydney April 27, 2011

Canberra is the place to live in Australia as far as affordability is concerned. The world's biggest price aggregation website Numbeo named it the 41st most affordable city in the world.

A Canberran's basket of groceries is among the cheapest in the country. The capital city is Australia’s second cheapest for a supermarket trip, trailing only the Gold Coast.

Numbeo's restaurant price index measured prices of restaurants and bar meals compared to those in New York City. Canberra was 118th for this index. This means Canberrans paid around 20 percent less to eat out compared to people in New York. Taking wages into account, the most appealing Australian city to live is Canberra, where a typical ACT wage buys 39 percent compared to a typical New York wage.

A Domain report showed that Canberra was the nation’s third most expensive city in which to rent. Numbeo's recent data confirmed this report.

Canberra outstripped Melbourne and beaten by Sydney and Darwin. Globally, the former came in the 65th rank.

The Numbeo's data found that Canberra was the world's 103rd most expensive city and the third cheapest in Australia. The cost of living here was about 20 percent cheaper than NYC.

Sydney sits at number 32 in the list of most expensive cities in the world. The world’s most expensive cost of living was recorded in Hamilton in Bermuda at 145 percent of New York costs. This can be compared to Sydney at 91 percent and Melbourne at 85 percent.

As for groceries index, Sydney ranked 52nd most expensive city and Melbourne at the 72nd most expensive. Compared to both Cairns and Darwin, Sydney is more expensive.

Sydney and Melbourne are more expensive compared to Adelaide, Perth, Hobart and Brisbane. Restaurant prices in Sydney and Melbourne are the 137th and 135th most expensive.

A month's rent for a one-bedroom apartment in central Sydney costs $2619 while it is $1746 in central Melbourne. Childcare for a month costs $1922 in Sydney and $1343 in Melbourne compared to $2158 in New York. The prices were scraped from websites and reported by volunteers. According to the Numbeo data, here’s what Australians pay:

Three-course meal for two people at a mid-range restaurant

Canberra: $75

Sydney: $80

Melbourne: $80

Monthly utilities:

Canberra: $185.47

Sydney: $174.15

Melbourne: $217.10

One month of private early childhood education:

Canberra: $1168

Sydney: $1978.04

Melbourne: $1343

Monthly rent for a one-bedroom apartment in the CBD:

Canberra: $1733.26

Sydney: $2618.80

Melbourne: $1746.45