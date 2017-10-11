Canberra-based online sex shop files complaint against startups ZipPay, Afterpay

By on
dolls
A pile of dolls rest in a chair in Ginger Benfield's backyard in the aftermath of tropical storm Harvey in west Houston, Texas, U.S. September 11, 2017. Reuters/Chris Aluka Berry

A Canberra-based online sex shop has filed a complaint with the ACT Anti-Discrimination Commissioner after two digital payment services have allegedly refused to accept it as a merchant. The shop’s owner said she was rejected by the buy-now-pay-later startups because the merchant is in the adult industry.

The Pleasure Box owner Deborah Avery said she wanted to be able to offer her customers Afterpay and ZipPay. “It’s my customers that are being discriminated against because they’re making a [moral] judgement,” she told Fairfax. In 2013, Avery ran for the federal senate as a candidate for The Australian Sex Party.

Afterpay allegedly told her it does not take on adult industry businesses as customers. On the other hand, ZipPay reportedly said it does not serve adult businesses with a turnover less than $10 million.

Peter Gray, ZipMoney co-founder and chief operating officer, told Business Insider that the company would not comment on “specifics of any commercial or risk decision.” But he said they were disappointed that the zipPay name has been used in this fashion when a review of the industry would have identified that the company supports several retailers in this sector.

ZipPay is a brand of ZipMoney. ASX-listed ZipMoney landed $40 million of investment from Westpac.

As for Afterpay, it initially refused service to the online sex shop based on a compatibility issue with its website. When that was rectified, the fintech allegedly declined again, based on the industry that the business was involved in.

“The [adult] industry is not accepted right now because the industry carries an above average non-repayment/fraud rate on the consumer end, not because it is the adult industry,” Afterpay explained in an email to Avery, according to Fairfax. A spokesperson for the company told Business Insider that the company is only exposing itself to “certain categories of goods” to manage risks during its “early stages of operation.” The spokesperson added that as the business continues to expand, Afterpay intends to offer the service across a more comprehensive range of categories.

Afterpay was recently recognised as organisation of the year at the FinTech Australia awards. It also received praises by the FinTech Australia judges for its “strong, customer-centric” retail buy-now-pay-later solution.

The ACT Anti-Discrimination Commissioner cannot rule on complaints but it can refer the matter to the defendant and facilitate a conciliation process. The case can proceed to the ACT Civil and Administrative Tribunal if a resolution cannot be reached.

Complex News/YouTube

Related
Join the Discussion
McDonald's is bringing back Szechuan sauce in select locations across the US
Australia’s new food labelling helps consumers support local farmers and businesses
Hugh Hefner net worth: Playboy founder turned his US$600 into US$110M empire
Thousands of new jobs as Australia creates its own space agency
Samsung to earn around US$110 from each iPhone X
Samsung to earn around US$110 from each iPhone X
Energy price shocks are the main concern of Australian businesses: report
Energy price shocks are the main concern of Australian businesses: report
More Business
Victoria Police under fire for force used on 12-year-old boy’s arrest [VIDEO]
Trump talks about coming up with the word 'fake'
Anthem kneeling: Mike Pence explains leaving NFL game, receives praise from Trump
Trump administration's immigration policy wish list could derail deal to protect 'dreamers'
Australian Joshua James Baker held in Bali for allegedly carrying marijuana, antidepressant
Australian Joshua James Baker held in Bali for allegedly carrying marijuana, antidepressant
Donald Trump wives: Ivana jokes she's 'first lady'; Melania fires back
Donald Trump wives: Ivana jokes she's 'first lady'; Melania fires back
More News
Joel Embiid signs five-year max extension with Philadelphia 76ers
Sebastian Vettel reprimanded for skipping national anthem at Japanese GP
Rafael Nadal to Nick Kyrgios: 'You have a great future'
China Open: Nick Kyrgios advances to semi-finals
Nick Kyrgios quits at Shanghai Masters to protest umpiring
Nick Kyrgios quits at Shanghai Masters to protest umpiring
Roger Federer thrilled with 2017 season, sets sights on Shanghai Masters
Roger Federer thrilled with 2017 season, sets sights on Shanghai Masters
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
Park explored in first ‘Jurassic World Evolution’ video
‘Poldark’ season 3 video: Morwenna and Drake are ‘kindred spirits’
Donna Karan says Harvey Weinstein’s alleged victims were ‘asking for it’
'The Young and the Restless' Oct. 10-13 spoilers [VIDEOS]
'NCIS' season 15 episode 3 spoilers: Torres' partner vanishes in 'Exit Strategy'
'NCIS' season 15 episode 3 'Exit Strategy' spoilers [VIDEOS]
'Blue Bloods' season 8 episode 3 spoilers: Danny, Baez investigate foul play
'Blue Bloods' season 8 episode 3 spoilers
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car