Campaign for homeless man who helped New Jersey woman raises over US$250,000

A homeless man who helped a New Jersey woman when she got stranded on a highway has now received more than US$250,000 (AU$328,000) in donations. A GoFundMe campaign has been set out to help him get housing.

US woman Kate McClure was driving into the City of Brotherly Love. She ran out of gas on Interstate 95 at around 11 pm US time.

McClure said her heart was beating out of her chest at that time. She told the Philadelphia Inquirer she did not know what to do.

A man, Johnny, came up when he saw her pull over and knew something was wrong. He told her to get back in the car and lock the doors. He went to purchase gas with his last $US20 (AU$27).

McClure said Johnny did not ask her for a dollar, and she could not repay him at that time because she did not have any cash. McClure said in her GoFundMe post he had been stopping by his spot for the past few weeks to pay Johnny back.

She is now raising money for his rent and other expenses. "He is very interested in finding a job, and I believe that with a place to be able to clean up every night and get a good night's rest, his life can get back to being normal," McClure wrote.

About 4000 people have donated to the campaign in the past 12 days. On Thursday, McClure posted a photo of Johnny in a hotel and said they are now looking for a home for him.

According to McClure’s posts, Johnny was in the Marine Corps. He had also been a fire fighter and paramedic.

McClure said help from several people has surpassed their wildest expectations. She initially aimed to raise US$10,000 (AU$13,000) to help Johnny find an apartment, a vehicle and some months of expenses.

She also shared Johnny’s reaction when he was told about the donations. "This changes my life right there," Johnny said in a video posted to the GoFundMe page.

McClure wrote that Johnny has said he is more than happy with the amount that has been raised. He plans to donate the rest of the money to a good cause as he does not want to be seen like he is taking advantage. She told the Inquirer that her rescuer told her that he hopes to get a job at an Amazon warehouse.