Campaign for homeless man who helped New Jersey woman raises over US$250,000

By on
Homeless
A homeless man sleeps on the pavement in Paris as cold winter temperatures continue in France, January 18, 2017. Reuters/Jacky Naegelen

A homeless man who helped a New Jersey woman when she got stranded on a highway has now received more than US$250,000 (AU$328,000) in donations. A GoFundMe campaign has been set out to help him get housing.

US woman Kate McClure was driving into the City of Brotherly Love. She ran out of gas on Interstate 95 at around 11 pm US time.

McClure said her heart was beating out of her chest at that time. She told the Philadelphia Inquirer she did not know what to do.

A man, Johnny, came up when he saw her pull over and knew something was wrong. He told her to get back in the car and lock the doors. He went to purchase gas with his last $US20 (AU$27).

McClure said Johnny did not ask her for a dollar, and she could not repay him at that time because she did not have any cash. McClure said in her GoFundMe post he had been stopping by his spot for the past few weeks to pay Johnny back.

She is now raising money for his rent and other expenses. "He is very interested in finding a job, and I believe that with a place to be able to clean up every night and get a good night's rest, his life can get back to being normal," McClure wrote.

About 4000 people have donated to the campaign in the past 12 days. On Thursday, McClure posted a photo of Johnny in a hotel and said they are now looking for a home for him.

According to McClure’s posts, Johnny was in the Marine Corps. He had also been a fire fighter and paramedic.

McClure said help from several people has surpassed their wildest expectations. She initially aimed to raise US$10,000 (AU$13,000) to help Johnny find an apartment, a vehicle and some months of expenses.

She also shared Johnny’s reaction when he was told about the donations. "This changes my life right there," Johnny said in a video posted to the GoFundMe page.

McClure wrote that Johnny has said he is more than happy with the amount that has been raised. He plans to donate the rest of the money to a good cause as he does not want to be seen like he is taking advantage. She told the Inquirer that her rescuer told her that he hopes to get a job at an Amazon warehouse.

Related
Join the Discussion
Increasing supply ‘unlikely in isolation to create affordable housing’ in Australia: analysis
Australian businesses in the midst of best economic conditions in two decades
New entrants: Global tech invasion in Sydney's CBD tightens office rental market
Peru-Australia free-trade deal: Aussie businesses, farmers and families to be 'big winners'
Elon Musk fulfills promise to build SA's lithium-ion battery in 100 days
Elon Musk fulfills promise to build SA's lithium-ion battery in 100 days
'Let’s Make History!': Internal email hints Amazon’s Thursday test launch in Australia
'Let’s Make History!': Internal email hints Amazon’s Thursday test launch in Australia
More Business
Government cancels sitting week for Senate to finish debating SSM in Australia
Turnbull reveals tax cut plan for middle-income Australians
Joe Biden vs Trump: Poll finds voters prefer former US vice president
Trump administration gives nearly 60,000 Haitians 18 months to leave
Apple dragged into Belle Gibson’s fake cancer scandal over Apple Watch app
Apple dragged into Belle Gibson’s fake cancer scandal over Apple Watch app
Thanksgiving 2017: Trump uses presidential pardoning power to spare Drumstick and Wishbone
Thanksgiving 2017: Trump uses presidential pardoning power to spare Drumstick and Wishbone
More News
NBA Trade News: Clippers could move DeAndre Jordan ahead of deadline
Lakers likely to sign free agent Mindaugas Kuzminskas
Miami Heat snap Boston Celtics' 16-game winning streak
2017 Ashes live stream: How to watch Australia vs England online
Australia vs Fiji live stream: Watch Rugby League World Cup online
Australia vs Fiji live stream: Watch Rugby League World Cup online
Manny Pacquiao vs Conor McGregor could take place in 2108
Manny Pacquiao vs Conor McGregor could take place in 2108
More Sports
New Steam indie games for November week 2: 'Turf Wars' and more
Paddles, First Cat of New Zealand and PM Ardern’s cat, dies
Niantic announces 'Harry Potter: Wizards Unite,' complete with spell-casting feature and more
Diving deeper into nautical archaeology
Steam sale: Fanatical Max Damage Bundle promises 8 'chaotic' games for US$3.49
Steam sale: Fanatical Max Damage Bundle promises 8 'chaotic' games for US$3.49
New indie Steam games for November week 1: 'Usurper' and more
New indie Steam games for November week 1: 'Usurper' and more
More Life
‘Once Upon A Time’ season 7: Lucy in tears
‘Outlander’ season 3: Frasers will meet familiar character in Jamaica
'Coronation Street' Nov. 23-24 spoilers [VIDEOS]
'Days of Our Lives' Nov. 22 spoilers [VIDEO]
'Blue Bloods' season 8 episode 9 spoilers: Baez accidentally overdoses
'Blue Bloods' season 8 episode 9 ‘Pain Killers’ spoilers
'Star Trek Discovery' season 2 to reconcile new elements with original series
‘Star Trek Discovery’ actor not keen on original series cameos
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car