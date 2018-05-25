Camilla speaks up about Meghan Markle’s family drama, calls royal wedding ‘uplifting’

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends a garden party at Buckingham Palace, with Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall, in London, Britain May 22, 2018.

Meghan Markle’s outspoken family was a concern, the Duchess of Cornwall allegedly admitted. The new Duchess of Sussex’s paternal siblings had been disparaging her in the media in the months leading to the wedding on May 19, and the Royal family was concerned that they would create drama on her big day.

Meghan’s older half-siblings, Samantha Grant and Thomas Markle Jr, have been vocal about how they felt about Meghan. So far they had called her “shallow,” “conceited,” “phoney,” and a Diana-wannabe. They had demanded for Prince Harry to tell Meghan to invite them.

Meghan had not responded to any of their demands. Although their father, Thomas Markle Sr, was invited, he ultimately couldn’t make it because he was recuperating from a heart surgery he had undergone days before the wedding.

The only family Meghan had at her wedding was her mother, Doria Ragland, who stood by her daughter in utter elegance and grace.

Meghan Markle with her mother Doria Ragland departs for her wedding to Britain's Prince Harry, in Taplow, Britain, May 19, 2018. Reuters/Darren Staples

It is unlikely Meghan would be speaking up about the rest of her family, though. Even before she became a royal by marriage to Harry, she opted not to invite any more negative press about her personal life, including speaking about how her siblings belittle her in the media. It is also unlikely that any other member of the royal family would address the Markle family fiasco.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, however, apparently referenced the Markles in a new interview. During a visit to 5 News in London on Wednesday, she described the recent royal wedding as “uplifting.” She let on, though, that even the royal family, with all their powers among them, weren’t sure “what would happen next.”

“It was such a lovely day. Just everything went right. We all wondered whatever would happen next and then everything went right,” she was quoted by People as saying. It was speculated that Camilla was talking about Meghan’s paternal side of the family and their penchant for making Meghan look bad.

“It was nice to have something that is uplifting rather than depressing. Everything was just perfect, including the weather, which couldn’t have been better. It was a beautiful day,” Camilla added. “The only thing is that we are losing our voices now!”

While that didn’t sound revealing, it would be the closest the public would get in knowing how the royals felt about the wedding. The family is a secretive bunch, preferring to keep their private lives and thoughts private.

Meghan's mother Doria Ragland, Britain's Prince Charles, and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall leave St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle after the royal wedding ceremony of Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. NEIL HALL/Pool via Reuters

Even after the wedding, Grant still had a lot to say about Meghan and even Doria. In a series of rants on her Twitter page, the 53-year-old criticised how Doria was left alone on one side of the church.

“It was ridiculous that she was sitting there by herself,” she wrote earlier this week. Doria was alone because the left side was reserved for the bride’s family. And since Doria was the lone attendee from Meghan’s family, it was natural that she was all by herself. Samantha added that Meghan’s mother “looked more like the hockey player in the penalty box.”

Doria Ragland takes her seat in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle ahead of the wedding of her daughter Meghan Markle to Prince Harry in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via Reuters

She claimed that Doria “cashed in” on her daughter’s fame. Doria allegedly talked to Oprah about Meghan and sold some of her photos to the media. According to various reports, there was not a deal with Doria and Oprah that had been found.

Grant was also angry that their father wasn’t given a coat of arms by Queen Elizabeth when other commoners who married into the royal family were given one. She told the Sun that it was a “huge insult” Markle Sr wasn’t given a coat of arms when the royal family had been a subject of a lot of scandals in the past as well.