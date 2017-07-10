Camden market fire: Huge blaze breaks out in the first three floors of the building

By on
RTX3ARME
A firefighter walks at the scene of a fire at Camden Market in north London, Britain, July 10, 2017. Reuters/Hannah McKay

London’s Camden market is on fire, with 70 fire fighters and 10 trucks battling on the scene. No casualties have been reported so far.

The London Fire Brigade said it sent eight fire engines and over 70 fire fighters to the area. A London’s Metropolitan Police spokesperson confirmed no injuries have been reported. “It is unknown at this stage if any persons are injured, we await update,” the spokeswoman said.

A spokeswoman for London Ambulance Service (LAS) said they have sent a clinical team leader and their Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) to the scene. She added they have not treated any patients.

According to an eyewitness, the flames went absolutely everywhere in just a few minutes. The eyewitness named Danny Judge told the Sun the heat was intense.

Security was quick to evacuate people from the bar. “Luckily the area should have been empty at this time of night as it was closed,” Judge said.

Another eyewitness said she was passing by the area when she saw the fire. She thought the whole building might explode because there are kitchens and restaurants nearby.

Another person who has knowledge about the Camden market fire said they have contacted the police to close the street to the traffic. “The fire was flying through the air to the surrounding areas, an eyewitness revealed according to The Australian. Local residents were advised to avoid the area as fire fighters work to stop the fire.

Some witnesses are also reacting about the fire on social media. “Just drove past Camden market and there's a huge fire on top a building, close to the Loch Bridge!” one Twitter user wrote, calling what he has seen “crazy, crazy scenes.” Another Twitter user noticed that fire fighters were doing well to stop the fire.

There are over 1,000 shops and stalls at the market. It is known as a centre of social life for several people in London. The cause of the fire is yet to be revealed. Videos and photos from the scene are now being uploaded on social media.

The Camden fire comes nearly a month after the incident in Grenfell Tower that killed at least 80 people. In 2008, a huge blaze ravaged the area, shutting the attraction for months. News of the Camden market fire made headlines on various media outlets from around the world, including Australia's 9News, CNN, CTV, and Italy's La Repubblica among others.

Read More:

$223 million satellite station to enhance Australia’s border protection

Suburbs with the best and worst broadband in Australia

BBC News/YouTube

Related
Join the Discussion
Shareholders Bruce Gordon and Lachlan Murdoch launch takeover bid over Channel Ten
Qantas, Jetstar update list of prohibited items on board
Young, jobless Aussies to get income support payments to undergo internships
Australians moonlight as freelancers to earn extra
Amex lowers fees for small businesses in Australia
Amex lowers fees for small businesses in Australia
Airbnb becomes ‘economic lifeline’ in Australia
Airbnb becomes ‘economic lifeline’ in Australia
More Business
What happened to Australia's proposed citizenship law
Science to soon discover various marijuana medical uses
Australia announces faster, more convenient visa application for Indians
Melbourne at risk of becoming 'Australia's most unliveable city'
Australia’s junk food problem and lack of traditional food culture worry experts; Over-processed foods displacing nutritious whole foods
Australia’s food industry focusing on profits, not nurturing good health
Antipsychotic drugs use in Australian children a grave issue
More News
Rafael Nadal vs Karen Khachanov live stream: How to watch Wimbledon 2017 online
NBA Free Agency 2017: Andrew Bogut exploring options, speaking to a few teams
Roger Federer vs Dusan Lajovic live stream: How to watch Wimbledon 2017 online
NBA Trade News: Celtics could target Marc Gasol in near future
Mark Cuban wishes Dallas Mavericks were in the Eastern Conference
Mark Cuban wishes Dallas Mavericks were in the Eastern Conference
Sebastian Vettel accuses Valtteri Bottas of jump starting Austrian Grand Prix
Sebastian Vettel accuses Valtteri Bottas of jump starting Austrian Grand Prix
More Sports
Females contribute most to Australia’s 'unpaid economy'; Mums held back from getting paid jobs
Cheapest Smart 4K TVs available in Australia
Apple iMac Pro to reportedly have Intel ‘Purley’ Xeons and support for Magic Keyboard with Touch Bar and Touch ID
What Apple iPhone 8 and Samsung Galaxy Note 8 are up to
'Five Nights at Freddy's' developer Scott Cawthon says he 'does not want to work on the new game anymore,' Steam Community reacts
'Five Nights at Freddy's' developer Scott Cawthon says he 'does not want to work on the new game anymore,' Steam Community reacts
Shuttle XC60J launches: Fanless industrial slim PC is budget-friendly and peripheral-happy
Shuttle XC60J slim PC specs, price and release details
More Life
'Game of Thrones' season 7: New video shows Daenerys pulling down Baratheon flag
‘Suits’ season 7 countdown to release date begins
‘The Walking Dead’ star Steven Yeun is cool with the way Glenn died
'Still Star-Crossed' Season 1 episode 4 'Pluck Out the Heart of My Mystery' spoilers
'The Bold Type' Season 1 episode 3 spoilers: Kat becomes a victim of Internet trolls in 'The Woman Behind the Clothes' [VIDEO]
'The Bold Type' 'The Woman Behind the Clothes' spoilers
'Winds of Winter' author puts work above all else; No time to watch movies
'Winds of Winter' author puts work above all else
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car