Camden market fire: Huge blaze breaks out in the first three floors of the building

London’s Camden market is on fire, with 70 fire fighters and 10 trucks battling on the scene. No casualties have been reported so far.

The London Fire Brigade said it sent eight fire engines and over 70 fire fighters to the area. A London’s Metropolitan Police spokesperson confirmed no injuries have been reported. “It is unknown at this stage if any persons are injured, we await update,” the spokeswoman said.

A spokeswoman for London Ambulance Service (LAS) said they have sent a clinical team leader and their Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) to the scene. She added they have not treated any patients.

According to an eyewitness, the flames went absolutely everywhere in just a few minutes. The eyewitness named Danny Judge told the Sun the heat was intense.

Security was quick to evacuate people from the bar. “Luckily the area should have been empty at this time of night as it was closed,” Judge said.

Another eyewitness said she was passing by the area when she saw the fire. She thought the whole building might explode because there are kitchens and restaurants nearby.

Another person who has knowledge about the Camden market fire said they have contacted the police to close the street to the traffic. “The fire was flying through the air to the surrounding areas, an eyewitness revealed according to The Australian. Local residents were advised to avoid the area as fire fighters work to stop the fire.

Some witnesses are also reacting about the fire on social media. “Just drove past Camden market and there's a huge fire on top a building, close to the Loch Bridge!” one Twitter user wrote, calling what he has seen “crazy, crazy scenes.” Another Twitter user noticed that fire fighters were doing well to stop the fire.

There are over 1,000 shops and stalls at the market. It is known as a centre of social life for several people in London. The cause of the fire is yet to be revealed. Videos and photos from the scene are now being uploaded on social media.

The Camden fire comes nearly a month after the incident in Grenfell Tower that killed at least 80 people. In 2008, a huge blaze ravaged the area, shutting the attraction for months. News of the Camden market fire made headlines on various media outlets from around the world, including Australia's 9News, CNN, CTV, and Italy's La Repubblica among others.

BBC News/YouTube