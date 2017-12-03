Businesses could lose sales if not disability-friendly, SA’s Equal Opportunity Commissioner warns

By on
shoe retail
A retail store worker places shoes on shelves in a window displaying a sales sign in central Sydney, Australia, March 6, 2017. Reuters/Steven Saphore

Businesses could miss out on sales for not paying much attention to disabled customers with over 18.5 percent of the population living with a disability, according to South Australia’s Equal Opportunity Commissioner. Local retailers and businesses are encouraged to embrace diversity as a marketing opportunity.

Diversity and inclusion were once seen as acts of charity. But both must be viewed in a different way in order for hospitality businesses and Christmas retailers to ensure they do not miss out on sales.

Commissioner Niki Vincent has told Sunday Mail businesses in SA were throwing away an opportunity in the lead-up to the holidays. He cited a report with Deloitte Australia, which has found that businesses that are not disability-friendly could be missing out on up to one in every three sales. Some potential customers leave with without offering feedback about the issue.

Disability discrimination is being felt more this year. According to Vincent, they have seen an over 40 percent increase in the number of complaints in SA around treating customers with disability, including those from people who could not easily participate in a normal retail experiences or those who could not access premises while doing the groceries.

Several Australian retailers are already stepping out their game to stay ahead of Amazon. Retailers like JB Hi-Fi are launching same-day deliveries. Meanwhile, Woolworths, has announced plans to trial one-hour deliveries.

Consumers could also expect Christmas shopping to be cheaper this year, making Australian shoppers the real winner for Amazon’s arrival. The retail giant could ignite a price war if it chose to “undercut Harvey Norman.” Founder Gerry Harvey said his retail chain could possibly match prices with Amazon if they launched “competitive” prices, news.com.au reports. But it would be a different thing “if they come out and do bait advertising.”

But Adelaide Event Management human resources general manager Simon Hockridge encourages businesses to do more. He believes that providing a more inclusive environment boosts results, The Advertiser reports. It could also deliver a positive impact on retaining customers and staff.

As for labour market outcomes for people with disability, employment rates of people with disability or health problems were at 40 percent, according to a 2010 report. Meanwhile, 15 percent of children with disability are educated in segregated “special” schools, The Conversation notes.

Adelaide Event Management employs workers with disabilities at high-profile venues. These include Adelaide Convention Centre, Coopers Stadium and the Adelaide Entertainment Centre.

CNBC/YouTube

Related
Join the Discussion
Increased job opportunities in Australia amid rush to hire workers before Christmas
Elon Musk fulfills promise to build SA's lithium-ion battery in 100 days
'Let’s Make History!': Internal email hints Amazon’s Thursday test launch in Australia
Increasing supply ‘unlikely in isolation to create affordable housing’ in Australia: analysis
Cheaper grocery bills expected as Kaufland scores second Australian site
Cheaper grocery bills expected as Kaufland scores second Australian site
eBay Australia, Google team up for a more personalised shopping experience
eBay Australia, Google team up for a more personalised shopping experience
More Business
Senate passes same-sex marriage bill in Australia
South Africa's Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters crowned Miss Universe 2017
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle wedding: Kensington Palace announces venue
Werribee man, 20, arrested over alleged New Year’s Eve terrorism plot
Bosnian Croat war criminal Slobodan Praljak drinks poison in court, dies [VIDEO]
Bosnian Croat war criminal Slobodan Praljak drinks poison in court, dies [VIDEO]
Victoria passes euthanasia bill, becomes first Australian state to legalise assisted dying
Victoria passes euthanasia bill, becomes first Australian state to legalise assisted dying
More News
LeBron James Free Agency: Philadelphia 76ers to make strong run
Ashes 2017: Ben Stokes a step closer to joining England teammates
Serena Williams among stars in doubt for 2018 Australian Open
Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant rally behind struggling Lonzo Ball
Australia vs England live stream: Watch Rugby League World Cup final online
Australia vs England live stream: Watch Rugby League World Cup final online
2017 Ashes live stream: Watch Australia vs England 2nd Test online
2017 Ashes live stream: Watch Australia vs England 2nd Test online
More Sports
Square Enix CEO clarifies ‘Deux Ex’ hiatus, promises ‘amazing’ game with Marvel
Steam sale: Save up to US$215 with Fanatical’s Nemesis Bundle 4
Cards Against Humanity buys land to stop Trump from building wall
Steam sale: Fanatical Max Damage Bundle promises 8 'chaotic' games for US$3.49
Amid PUBG fame, developer Bluehole readies release of MMORPG 'Ascent: Infinite Realm'
Amid PUBG fame, developer Bluehole readies release of MMORPG 'Ascent: Infinite Realm'
Steam sale: Save US$443 with the exhilarating Humble Codemasters Racing Bundle
Steam sale: Save US$443 with the exhilarating Humble Codemasters Racing Bundle
More Life
'Days of Our Lives' Dec. 1 spoilers [VIDEO]
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Tom Wlaschiha has a theory
‘Lucifer’ season 3 episode 9: Dealing with the new baddie
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Dec. 1 spoilers
'NCIS: Los Angeles' season 9 episode 10 spoilers of 'Forasteira'
'NCIS: Los Angeles' season 9 episode 10 'Forasteira' spoilers
'Bull' season 2 episode 10 spoilers: Bull gets appointed as guardian
'Bull' season 2 episode 10 'Home for the Holidays' spoilers
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car