Burning Man festival: Attendee pronounced dead after running into the flames

An attendee of Nevada’s Burning Man festival has died after he had managed to break through security and run into a burning effigy. Organisers have warned that some types of people are in danger at the annual festival in Nevada.

The Associated Press reports that 41-year-old Aaron Joel Mitchell was airlifted to a hospital burn centre in California. He died there from his injuries.

Mitchell was living in Switzerland with his wife. There are reports that claim that the American was not under the influence of alcohol at the time he sustained his injuries. A toxicology report is pending.

The Reno Gazette-Journal reports rangers are told to be aware of people trying to get attention, those who are suicidal and those who are intoxicated or under the influence of drugs. It remains unknown why Mitchell ran into the fire.

Mitchell’s mother, Johnnye, described her son to the Reno Gazette-Journal as a “loving and a nice person,” and one who enjoys the outdoors. He last saw his parents last month before attending a solar eclipse festival and, later, Burning Man.

In response to the incident, Burning Man organisers reportedly cancelled scheduled burns through noon on Sunday. “We’re aware this incident has affected not only those who responded immediately on the scene, but also those who witnessed it, and our Black Rock City community more broadly,” the organisers said in a statement, Huffington Post notes.

Jerry Allen, Nevada’s Pershing County sheriff, estimated that there was a crowd of about 50,000 people in attendance when the festival’s crew of fire fighters pulled Mitchell out of the blaze. He added that they did not know if it was intentional on his part or if it was just kind of induced by drugs.

He added it was the only fatality that he’s aware of in his 15 years with the county. “The significance of the man burning, it’s just kind of a rebirth, they burn the man to the ground, a new chapter has started," he explained according to news.com.au.

The nine-day counterculture festival features effigy burning among its traditions. It is now in its 31st year.

Organisers decided to go ahead with the temple burn. The Bureau of Land Management asked organisers to hire an added 350 security guards, but they doubled the number and hired 600. In 2014, a man in Utah died in an event that was similar to Burning Man. It was investigated as suicide.

