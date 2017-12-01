'The Bureau: XCOM Declassified' free on Humble Store for limited time

Humble Bundle is currently offering 2K's “The Bureau: XCOM Declassified” for zero dollars. Folks who’ve missed the game when it first released will now be able to experience the alien invasion adventure for free.

The game is normally priced at US$19.99 (AU$26.44), but now, the price has been slashed out with a 100% decrease. You only need to click on the button to get “The Bureau: XCOM Declassified” for free. Of course, new users still need to create a Humble Bundle account to do so. The offer is only available for two days; as of writing, you only have less than 40 hours left.

Developed by 2K Marin, the game is set in 1962 at the height of the Cold War. The titular bureau is a top-secret government organisation bent on putting a stop to “an enemy more powerful than communism,” according to the game’s synopsis. You play the role of Carter, an agent who must lead a squad against an extraterrestrial invasion.

For what it’s worth, the game wasn’t well-received by critics when it first released in 2013. The X-COM series usually consisted of strategy titles, and the decision to create a third-person adventure out of “The Bureau” was met with a variety of reactions. Upon release, the game received lukewarm reviews. IGN even said that the “shoddy storytelling and poorly thought-out mechanics become the most memorable thing about it, and that’s not worth much.”

Humble Bundle is a digital store for video games. What makes the site different from others is its commitment to charity, with portions of the price going to institutions like the American Red Cross and Doctors Without Borders.

To get a free copy of The Bureau: XCOM Declassified, visit the Humble Bundle page. Take note that a Steam account is required to activate the code once received. Watch the trailer for the game below.

Humble Bundle/YouTube