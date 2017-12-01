'The Bureau: XCOM Declassified' free on Humble Store for limited time

By on
bureau-xcom
"The Bureau: XCOM Declassified' screenshot. Press

Humble Bundle is currently offering 2K's “The Bureau: XCOM Declassified” for zero dollars. Folks who’ve missed the game when it first released will now be able to experience the alien invasion adventure for free.

The game is normally priced at US$19.99 (AU$26.44), but now, the price has been slashed out with a 100% decrease. You only need to click on the button to get “The Bureau: XCOM Declassified” for free. Of course, new users still need to create a Humble Bundle account to do so. The offer is only available for two days; as of writing, you only have less than 40 hours left.

Developed by 2K Marin, the game is set in 1962 at the height of the Cold War. The titular bureau is a top-secret government organisation bent on putting a stop to “an enemy more powerful than communism,” according to the game’s synopsis. You play the role of Carter, an agent who must lead a squad against an extraterrestrial invasion.

For what it’s worth, the game wasn’t well-received by critics when it first released in 2013. The X-COM series usually consisted of strategy titles, and the decision to create a third-person adventure out of “The Bureau” was met with a variety of reactions. Upon release, the game received lukewarm reviews. IGN even said that the “shoddy storytelling and poorly thought-out mechanics become the most memorable thing about it, and that’s not worth much.”

Humble Bundle is a digital store for video games. What makes the site different from others is its commitment to charity, with portions of the price going to institutions like the American Red Cross and Doctors Without Borders.

To get a free copy of The Bureau: XCOM Declassified, visit the Humble Bundle page. Take note that a Steam account is required to activate the code once received. Watch the trailer for the game below.

Humble Bundle/YouTube

Join the Discussion
Increased job opportunities in Australia amid rush to hire workers before Christmas
Elon Musk fulfills promise to build SA's lithium-ion battery in 100 days
'Let’s Make History!': Internal email hints Amazon’s Thursday test launch in Australia
Increasing supply ‘unlikely in isolation to create affordable housing’ in Australia: analysis
Cheaper grocery bills expected as Kaufland scores second Australian site
Cheaper grocery bills expected as Kaufland scores second Australian site
eBay Australia, Google team up for a more personalised shopping experience
eBay Australia, Google team up for a more personalised shopping experience
More Business
Senate passes same-sex marriage bill in Australia
South Africa's Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters crowned Miss Universe 2017
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle wedding: Kensington Palace announces venue
Werribee man, 20, arrested over alleged New Year’s Eve terrorism plot
Bosnian Croat war criminal Slobodan Praljak drinks poison in court, dies [VIDEO]
Bosnian Croat war criminal Slobodan Praljak drinks poison in court, dies [VIDEO]
Victoria passes euthanasia bill, becomes first Australian state to legalise assisted dying
Victoria passes euthanasia bill, becomes first Australian state to legalise assisted dying
More News
Serena Williams among stars in doubt for 2018 Australian Open
Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant rally behind struggling Lonzo Ball
Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors live stream: Watch NBA online
Conor McGregor might have retired, feels UFC president Dana White
LeBron James Free Agency: Philadelphia 76ers to make strong run
LeBron James Free Agency: Philadelphia 76ers to make strong run
Ashes 2017: Ben Stokes a step closer to joining England teammates
Ashes 2017: Ben Stokes a step closer to joining England teammates
More Sports
Square Enix CEO clarifies ‘Deux Ex’ hiatus, promises ‘amazing’ game with Marvel
Steam sale: Save up to US$215 with Fanatical’s Nemesis Bundle 4
Cards Against Humanity buys land to stop Trump from building wall
Steam sale: Fanatical Max Damage Bundle promises 8 'chaotic' games for US$3.49
Amid PUBG fame, developer Bluehole readies release of MMORPG 'Ascent: Infinite Realm'
Amid PUBG fame, developer Bluehole readies release of MMORPG 'Ascent: Infinite Realm'
Steam sale: Save US$443 with the exhilarating Humble Codemasters Racing Bundle
Steam sale: Save US$443 with the exhilarating Humble Codemasters Racing Bundle
More Life
‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’: Andy Serkis teases Snoke details
‘Star Trek Discovery’ tie-in comics focus on the Klingons
'Coronation Street' Dec. 1 spoilers
‘Outlander’ season 3: Writers answer fan questions
'NCIS' season 15 episode 10 spoilers: Sloane and Torres protect Senator Phillips
'NCIS' season 15 episode 10 ‘Double Down’ spoilers
'General Hospital' spoilers for Nov. 30 and Dec. 1: Sonny confronts Obrecht
'General Hospital' spoilers for Nov. 30 and Dec. 1
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car