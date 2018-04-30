'Bull' season 2 episode 21: Most personal case

By @sachintrivedig on
Bull star Michael Weatherly RTS17JPA
Actor Michael Weatherly from the TV series " Bull " attends the 57th Monte-Carlo Television Festival in Monaco, June 18, 2017. Reuters/Eric Gaillard

There will be another personal case to fight in “Bull” season 2 episode 21. A man’s life is at stake, and this time Jason’s (Michael Weatherly) involvement will come at a cost. There will be friction in the team due to this case, and this infighting will threaten to tear the team apart.

A preview video of the next episode posted on YouTube shows Jason visiting a convict an accused in prison. The punishment for the man standing trial, if proven guilty, is death. But, with Jason and his team getting involved will the man face the death sentence?

Jason believes the man to be innocent. According to the trailer this is another case that is personal for the protagonist. Just as before, the audience may get to see the actual crime happening, right up to the point of the police arriving at the crime scene and cordoning off the area.

The team will take up the case, but during the trial some interesting facts may emerge that will make the team question the innocence of the accused. The evidence appears to be so overwhelming that there will be a divide between Jason and his team.

Jason believes the man to be innocent. The preview shows, just how strongly the team disagrees on this very question. According to the video, this friction will push the team “over the edge.”

There will be questions raised about Jason. His strong belief in the innocence of the man will be questioned. In the end the fans are in for some exciting drama this week.

This is the penultimate episode of the season, and it is titled “Reckless.” But, who is reckless? Will it be the accused who has done something? Or has Jason erred by taking a hasty decision to help man he believes to be innocent, while the man may actually be guilty.

Related
Join the Discussion
Australian governments don’t work with each other and it’s causing trouble
Australian millennials’ incomes have grown more than in other countries
The world needs to build more than two billion new homes over the next 80 years
The world economy can benefit from a vindicated Trump
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
More Business
Black men arrested at Starbucks: ‘We were there for only 2 minutes’
Queen Elizabeth’s ‘sincere wish’ at CHOGM: Prince Charles as Head of Commonwealth
Fair Work clears Canberra businessowner over firing of anti-gay marriage contractor
Southwest 1380: Woman partially sucked out of plane named as Jennifer Riordan
‘Smallville’ star Allison Mack charged with sex trafficking
‘Smallville’ star Allison Mack charged with sex trafficking
South Africa says Australia is tarnishing its reputation
South Africa says Australia is tarnishing its reputation
More News
Warriors vs Spurs Game 2 live stream: Watch NBA online
NBA Playoffs 2018: Cavs lose game 1, Celtics win OT
2018 NBA Playoffs schedule, bracket, matchups
2018 Commonwealth Games: Kathryn Mitchell captures javelin gold medal
Andrew Bogut NBL news: Snubs Melbourne United for Sydney Kings
Andrew Bogut snubs Melbourne United for Sydney Kings
DraftKings to launch daily fantasy sports in Australia
DraftKings to launch daily fantasy sports in Australia
More Sports
'Chrono Trigger' PC port patch to add original graphics after fan furor
'Fortnite Battle Royale' ditches invites, now available for iOS
New PS4 games for April 2018: 'God of War' and more
Cutting calorie consumption by 15 percent for two years slows down ageing
New Steam games for March week 4: 'Ash of Gods' and more
New Steam games for March week 4: 'Ash of Gods' and more
Pasta can help in weight loss, research suggests
Pasta can help in weight loss, research suggests
More Life
‘The Walking Dead’ season 9 not about Rick vs. Maggie
Prince Louis of Cambridge: The new royal baby finally has a name
‘John Wick 3’ will show the intricacies of the world
Third-time dad Prince William fights off sleep during Anzac Day service
‘Lucifer' season 3 episode 22: Charlotte gets into the game
‘Lucifer’ season 3: Bachelorette party
'Game of Thrones' season 8 production update: Ballintoy Harbour filming complete
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Pictures from Ballintoy Harbour set
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car