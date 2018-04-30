'Bull' season 2 episode 21: Most personal case

There will be another personal case to fight in “Bull” season 2 episode 21. A man’s life is at stake, and this time Jason’s (Michael Weatherly) involvement will come at a cost. There will be friction in the team due to this case, and this infighting will threaten to tear the team apart.

A preview video of the next episode posted on YouTube shows Jason visiting a convict an accused in prison. The punishment for the man standing trial, if proven guilty, is death. But, with Jason and his team getting involved will the man face the death sentence?

Jason believes the man to be innocent. According to the trailer this is another case that is personal for the protagonist. Just as before, the audience may get to see the actual crime happening, right up to the point of the police arriving at the crime scene and cordoning off the area.

The team will take up the case, but during the trial some interesting facts may emerge that will make the team question the innocence of the accused. The evidence appears to be so overwhelming that there will be a divide between Jason and his team.

The preview shows, just how strongly the team disagrees on this very question. According to the video, this friction will push the team "over the edge."

There will be questions raised about Jason. His strong belief in the innocence of the man will be questioned. In the end the fans are in for some exciting drama this week.

This is the penultimate episode of the season, and it is titled “Reckless.” But, who is reckless? Will it be the accused who has done something? Or has Jason erred by taking a hasty decision to help man he believes to be innocent, while the man may actually be guilty.