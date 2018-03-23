'Bull' season 2 episode 18 spoilers: Bull helps out an arrested doctor

By @JanSSS8 on
Michael Weatherly
Michael Weatherly attends the CBS Television Studios "Summer Soiree" in West Hollywood, California May 19, 2014. Reuters/Phil McCarten

The "Bull" show starring Michael Weatherly (Dr Jason Bull), Freddy Rodriguez (Benny Colón) and Christopher Jackson (Chunk Palmer), will have an upcoming episode titled "Bad Medicine," which will air on March 27 in the US. It will show Bull assisting a doctor who got arrested for illegally buying marijuana-derived oil.

Spoiler Alert: This article contains more 'Bull' spoilers 2018. Read on only if you want to know about 'Bad Medicine.'

According to a press release from CBS, "Bull" season 2, episode 18 will feature Bull helping out a doctor who crossed state lines to purchase oil derived from marijuana. She plans on using it to treat her patients in Virginia. Unfortunately, the oil is illegal in that state. Unfortunately, Assistant U.S. Attorney Sylvia Banner (Dana Delany) will also have the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) arrest the doctor for possession with intent to distribute. Bethany Rooney directed "Bad Medicine," which was written by Erica Peterson.

'Bad Medicine' stars

The guest stars that will appear in this episode are Lizbeth Mackay (Teresa Anthony), Brian Hotaling (Dr. Yates), Jordan Dean (State Trooper Stevens), Mehdi Barakchian (Kevin), Jordan Carey (State Trooper), Bill Raymond (Judge Jessup) and Vinny Anand (Police Officer). They will be joined by Lenny Delgado (Priest), Stephanie Weppler (Potential Juror 1), Patrick Cooley (Martin), Mary Theresa Archbold (NYCCS Worker) and Christine Renee Miller (Lynn).

According to the Internet Movie Database (IMDb), Joey Rippo (Nicholas Allen), Emily Tremaine (Laura Anthony), Geoffrey Cantor (Dr Kulkarni) and Vickie Warehime (Potential Juror 2), will also appear in this episode. The rest of the members of the "Bull" cast 2018 including Annabelle Attanasio (Cable McCrory), Jamie Lee Kirchner (Danny James) and Geneva Carr (Marissa Morgan), will grace "Bad Medicine."

'Bull' episodes: 'Gag Order' and 'A Redemption'

The episode before "Bad Medicine" was "Gag Order," which aired in the US on March 13. It featured Chunk's daughter Anna (Jazzy Williams) arriving in town to visit her father. Meanwhile, she also wanted to scout colleges as well as visit Chloe Talbott (Nikki M. James), her potential journalism professor. Unfortunately, Chloe was arrested for breaking into the headquarters of dating app Spark4U. 

Chloe wanted to expose Spark4U for covering up rapes by its clients using fake profiles. She asked the Trial Analysis Corporation (TAC) to help her. Chloe also refused to reveal her anonymous source. Cable's replacement Isaiah, was asked to track down the messages exchanged between Chloe and her source. However, he wasn't able to figure it out and asked Cable for help. Ultimately, Bull found out that Cable had a hand in the case and offered her job back at TAC. Thankfully, she accepted. 

"Bull" TV series airs on Sundays at 7:30 pm AEDT in Australia's TEN channel. In the US, it airs on CBS every Tuesdays at 9-10 pm ET/PT. The next episode after "Bad Medicine" is "A Redemption" and it is set to air in the US on April 3. Stay tuned for additional "Bull" spoilers and updates. 

Related
Join the Discussion
Verrency and Goodworld partner to bring charitable component to everyday financial transactions
Indian ride-sharing platform Ola lands in Sydney, offers free rides
Domino’s bans night-time deliveries to an Australian suburb to prioritise members' safety
Costco to build distribution site in Western Sydney, create hundreds of jobs
Sydney Airport welcomed more than 1.3 million international passengers in February
Sydney Airport welcomed more than 1.3 million international passengers in February
Wesfarmers announces plans to spin off Coles supermarket
Wesfarmers announces plans to spin off Coles supermarket
More Business
National Day of Action: Parents, educators equipped with tools to combat cyberbullying
Donald Trump Jr's wife files for divorce as pair go 'separate ways'
Florida bridge collapse causes fatalities and crushed vehicles
Facebook permanently bans Britain First and leaders’ pages for anti-Muslim hate speech
Charleston shooter Dylann Roof’s sister arrested on drug and weapons charges
Charleston shooter Dylann Roof’s sister arrested on drug and weapons charges
US woman sentenced to jail for killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt
US woman sentenced to jail for killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt
More News
Golden State Warriors vs Atlanta Hawks live stream: Watch NBA online
Lonzo Ball shooting woes continue, Lakers drop fourth in a row
Phoenix Suns begin search for new head coach
Brazil without Neymar in friendlies ahead of 2018 FIFA World Cup
Australian Grand Prix: Daniel Ricciardo receives three-place grid penalty
Australian Grand Prix: Daniel Ricciardo receives three-place grid penalty
Usain Bolt has a 'realistic' chance of joining Borussia Dortmund
Usain Bolt has a 'realistic' chance of joining Borussia Dortmund
More Sports
Geralt the Witcher heads to 'Soulcalibur VI' as playable character
Mozilla releases Firefox 59 with faster load times and improved privacy
Square Enix teases 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' release date leaks
'Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell 2018' listing posted on Amazon, then removed
Australians warned about salt content of sausages
Australians warned about salt content of sausages
Square Enix officially reveals 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' teaser included
Square Enix officially reveals 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' teaser included
More Life
'NCIS: Los Angeles' season 9 episode 16 'Warrior of Peace' spoilers
‘Deadpool 2’: Wade meets Cable for the first time
‘Star Wars: Episode 9’: John Boyega prepares for war
‘Doctor Who’: Moffat’s Eccleston scenes in ‘The Day of the Doctor’ script
'The Good Doctor' season 1 episode 18 'More' spoilers: Shaun gets distracted
'The Good Doctor' season 1 finale spoilers
'Game of Thrones' season 8 spoilers: A tough time for Dothraki
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Leaked pictures of Dothraki
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car