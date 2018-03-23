'Bull' season 2 episode 18 spoilers: Bull helps out an arrested doctor

The "Bull" show starring Michael Weatherly (Dr Jason Bull), Freddy Rodriguez (Benny Colón) and Christopher Jackson (Chunk Palmer), will have an upcoming episode titled "Bad Medicine," which will air on March 27 in the US. It will show Bull assisting a doctor who got arrested for illegally buying marijuana-derived oil.

Spoiler Alert: This article contains more 'Bull' spoilers 2018. Read on only if you want to know about 'Bad Medicine.'

According to a press release from CBS, "Bull" season 2, episode 18 will feature Bull helping out a doctor who crossed state lines to purchase oil derived from marijuana. She plans on using it to treat her patients in Virginia. Unfortunately, the oil is illegal in that state. Unfortunately, Assistant U.S. Attorney Sylvia Banner (Dana Delany) will also have the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) arrest the doctor for possession with intent to distribute. Bethany Rooney directed "Bad Medicine," which was written by Erica Peterson.

'Bad Medicine' stars

The guest stars that will appear in this episode are Lizbeth Mackay (Teresa Anthony), Brian Hotaling (Dr. Yates), Jordan Dean (State Trooper Stevens), Mehdi Barakchian (Kevin), Jordan Carey (State Trooper), Bill Raymond (Judge Jessup) and Vinny Anand (Police Officer). They will be joined by Lenny Delgado (Priest), Stephanie Weppler (Potential Juror 1), Patrick Cooley (Martin), Mary Theresa Archbold (NYCCS Worker) and Christine Renee Miller (Lynn).

According to the Internet Movie Database (IMDb), Joey Rippo (Nicholas Allen), Emily Tremaine (Laura Anthony), Geoffrey Cantor (Dr Kulkarni) and Vickie Warehime (Potential Juror 2), will also appear in this episode. The rest of the members of the "Bull" cast 2018 including Annabelle Attanasio (Cable McCrory), Jamie Lee Kirchner (Danny James) and Geneva Carr (Marissa Morgan), will grace "Bad Medicine."

'Bull' episodes: 'Gag Order' and 'A Redemption'

The episode before "Bad Medicine" was "Gag Order," which aired in the US on March 13. It featured Chunk's daughter Anna (Jazzy Williams) arriving in town to visit her father. Meanwhile, she also wanted to scout colleges as well as visit Chloe Talbott (Nikki M. James), her potential journalism professor. Unfortunately, Chloe was arrested for breaking into the headquarters of dating app Spark4U.

Chloe wanted to expose Spark4U for covering up rapes by its clients using fake profiles. She asked the Trial Analysis Corporation (TAC) to help her. Chloe also refused to reveal her anonymous source. Cable's replacement Isaiah, was asked to track down the messages exchanged between Chloe and her source. However, he wasn't able to figure it out and asked Cable for help. Ultimately, Bull found out that Cable had a hand in the case and offered her job back at TAC. Thankfully, she accepted.

"Bull" TV series airs on Sundays at 7:30 pm AEDT in Australia's TEN channel. In the US, it airs on CBS every Tuesdays at 9-10 pm ET/PT. The next episode after "Bad Medicine" is "A Redemption" and it is set to air in the US on April 3. Stay tuned for additional "Bull" spoilers and updates.