'Bull' season 2 episode 17 'Gag Order' spoilers: Bull helps Chunk’s daughter

The "Bull" TV show, starring Michael Weatherly (Dr Jason Bull), Christopher Jackson (Chunk Palmer), Freddy Rodriguez (Benny Colón) and Jamie Lee Kirchner (Danny James), will have a new episode titled "Gag Order," which will air in the US on March 13. It will show Dr Bull trying to help Chunk's daughter Anna (Jazzy Williams) as well as Chloe Talbott (Nikki M. James), her professor in Journalism. Unfortunately, the professor has been accused of stealing proprietary information from a dating app developer.

Spoiler Alert: This update has additional 'Bull' spoilers 2018. Read on only if you want to know about 'Gag Order.'

A CBS press release states that "Bull" season 2, episode 17 will show Dr Bull agreeing to help Chunk's daughter and her Journalism professor, Chloe, who has been writing about sexual assault cover-ups. Unfortunately, Chloe is being sued by a dating app developer for trying to steal data. In addition, the dating app company also alleges that she stole proprietary information and is planning to sell it to a competitor. Nina Lopez-Corrado directed this episode, which was written by Sarah Haught.

'Gag Order' stars

Patrick O'Neill (Isaiah Sims), Robert Bryson (Jury Foreman), Rachel Green (Juror #17), Erin Dilly (AUSA Hartman), Sam Gilroy (Garrett Gatewood), Mitzi Akaha (Bridget Means), Ramona Floyd (Federal Magistrate) and Deborah Hedwell (Judge Hancock), will appear as guest stars in this episode. They will be joined by Holly Holcomb (Jessa Northop), Melvin Lima (Juror #13), Johnny Biehle (Baliff), Verion Brown (Bailiff #2), Omar Corominas (Guard), Tom Martin (Thomas Hill), Emily Behny (Juror #1) and John Wu (Juror #6).

The Internet Movie Database (IMDb) reports that Vincent Tumeo (Lawyer) and Kenneth Kyle Martinez (Pedestrian) will appear in "Gag Order." The other members of the "Bull" cast 2018 such as Geneva Carr (Marissa Morgan) and Annabelle Attanasio (Cable McCrory) will also grace the episode.

'Bull' episodes: 'Absolution'

The episode prior to "Gag Order" is "Absolution" and it will air on March 6 in the US. It will feature Cable's replacement. Unfortunately, Danny won't be too pleased to cooperate with the newbie. As for Bull, he will try to get a new trial for an old friend who was convicted of murder 14 years ago. Pamela Wechsler wrote the episode and Aaron Lipstadt directed it.

"Bull" TV show airs at 7:30 pm AEDT during Sundays on Australia's TEN. It airs on Tuesdays in the US from 9-10 pm ET/PT on CBS. Stay tuned for more "Bull" spoilers in the coming weeks.