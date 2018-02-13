'Bull' season 2 episode 16 'Absolution' spoilers

Cast member Michael Weatherly speaks at a panel for the television series "Bull" during the TCA CBS Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills, California U.S., August 10, 2016.

The "Bull" TV series starring Freddy Rodriguez (Benny Colón), Michael Weatherly (Dr Jason Bull), Jamie Lee Kirchner (Danny James) and Christopher Jackson (Chunk Palmer), will have an upcoming episode titled "Absolution," which airs in the US on March 6. It will feature Dr Bull trying to help an old client get a new trial for a case that he lost years ago.

Spoiler Alert: This article has more 'Bull' spoilers 2018. Read on only if you want to know about 'Absolution.'

According to a press release from CBS, "Bull" season 2, episode 16 will show Bull trying to get a new trial for an old client. It turns out that the evidence that helped convict his old client of murder 14 years ago, needs to be re-examined. Meanwhile, Danny will be reluctant to work with Cable's replacement. Aaron Lipstadt directed "Absolution," while Pamela Wechsler wrote it.

'Absolution' stars

According to the Internet Movie Database (IMDb), Richard Wingert (2009 Investment Firm Employee), Laura Dale (Ashley Richardson), Yolanda Ross (Judge Knight), James Francis Ginty (Josh O'Connor), Autumn Guzzardi (Waitress), Adam David Thompson (Derrick Graham), Ivan Martin (Det. John Bradley) and Frank Harts (ADA Madden), will be the guest stars that will appear in "Absolution." They will be joined by other actors and actresses including Jazzy Williams (Anna Baker), Renee Stork (Juror #2), Wanda Nobles Colon (Juror #1), Andrew L. Ricci (Juror #3), Sandra Marante (Juror #5), Alia Guidry (Juror #4), Julia Atwood (Katherine Graham), Ed Kershen (Bar Owner), Maceo Oliver (Det. Rue), Benjamin Bonenfant (Bartender), Vin Knight (Leon) and A.Z. Kelsey (Matt Williams). The rest of the "Bull" cast 2018, including Annabelle Attanasio (Cable McCrory) and Geneva Carr (Marissa Morgan), will also be seen with them.

'Bull' episodes: 'Witness for the Prosecution'

The episode before "Absolution" is "Bull" season 2, episode 15 titled "Witness for the Prosecution" and it will air in the US on Feb. 27. It will show the District Attorney (DA) hiring Bull to help convict an infamous drug dealer named Hazel Diaz (Roma Maffia), who also killed a police officer. However, she escaped being imprisoned for murder by pretending to be schizophrenic and pleading insanity. Alex Pillai directed this episode, while Marissa Matteo wrote it.

The "Bull" TV show airs on Sundays in Australia at 7:30 pm AEDT on TEN. It also airs on CBS in the US at 9-10 pm ET/PT on Tuesdays. Stay tuned for more "Bull" spoilers and updates.