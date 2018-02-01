'Bull' season 2 episode 14 'Keep Your Friends Close' spoilers

Cast member Michael Weatherly speaks at a panel for the television series "Bull" during the TCA CBS Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills, California U.S., August 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

The "Bull" show, starring Freddy Rodriguez (Benny Colón), Michael Weatherly (Dr Jason Bull), Annabelle Attanasio (Cable McCrory) and Christopher Jackson (Chunk Palmer), will have an upcoming episode titled "Keep Your Friends Close," which airs in the US on Feb. 6. It will feature the  Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) bringing in Bull to assist them with their investigation of a case. It involves a hacker and the compromised air traffic control at LaGuardia Airport.

Spoiler Alert: This articles has additional 'Bull' spoilers 2018. Read on only if you want to know more about 'Keep Your Friends Close.'

A CBS press release states that the "Bull" season 2, episode 14 will feature an investigation that involves LaGuardia Airport, the FBI, air traffic control, a hacker and Dr Bull. Unfortunately, Cable will be put on a tight spot when she finds out that her friend's husband is the one being accused of hacking into LaGuardia's air traffic control. She will try to prove his innocence. However, she'll risk defying Bull as well as breaking the law, by helping her friend. Ed Ornelas directed this episode, which was written by Travis Donnelly.

'Keep Your Friends Close' stars

According to the Internet Movie Database (IMDb), Cassandra Dupler (Court Gallery) and Brooke Carrell (Mirror Juror #11) will be the guest stars in "Keep Your Friends Close." They will be joined by other actors and actresses such as José Ramón Rosario (Judge Fleming), Benjamin Thys (Malcolm), Auden Thornton (Sarah Lynch), Erik LaRay Harvey (William Flanigan), John Siciliano (Harrison), Kevin Isola (Brett Brunning), Bernadette Quigley (Juror #40), Phillip Chorba (Man #1), Kathleen DeSilva (FBI Agent #2), Gregory James Cohan (Man #2), Michael Castillejos (FBI Agent) and David L. Townsend (Desmond Tatlock).

Jennifer Brito (FBI Guard), Cezar Williams (Controller #2), Brandon T. Snider (Mustachioed Controller), Kevin Kolack (Controller #1), Ceasar F. Barajas (Juror #32), Brian Anthony Wilson (Controller #3), Torsten Hillhouse (Boss), Emilie Mirvis (Waitress), Susan Oliveras (TAC Worker), Patrick Cooley (Driver), Trevor E. Dickerson (Lead Agent) and Ben Loving (Man #3), will also be seen alongside them. The rest of the "Bull" cast, including Jamie Lee Kirchner (Danny James) and Geneva Carr (Marissa Morgan), will grace this episode, too.

'Kill Shot'

"Kill Shot" was the episode that aired before "Keep Your Friends Close." It was broadcast on CBS on Jan. 23. It showed Bull and his team defending Rebecca Lexington (Stephanie Kurtzuba) in a case that involved the death of her wealthy husband, Jeremy, who was shot. A lot of people in her community think that she was the one responsible for his death and that she is just a golddigger. However, Bull and his associates eventually found out that Jeremy took out a $25 million (AU$31,17 million) life insurance policy on himself shortly before he was shot. Aaron Lipstadt directed "Kill Shot," which was written by Sarah Kuscerka and Veronica West.

"Bull" episodes 2018 air on TEN in Australia every Sunday at 7:30 pm AEDT. It airs on CBS in the US every Tuesday from 9-10 pm ET/PT. Stay tuned for more CBS "Bull" series spoilers and updates.

